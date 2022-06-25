Staff Predictions: Abilene Christian vs Missouri

Following what is sure to be an exciting matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 2 , the Missuori Tigers will face off against perhaps a less threatening opponent on paper, the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Wildcats should not pose too much of a challenge to the Tigers on either side of the field, however, they do still have some hidden weapons. We previewed the matchup as a whole as well as our own analysis of the Wildcat’s offense and defense.

The Tigers will look to handle the Wildcats and here’s the staffs’ predictions for the game:

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

This should be an easy one for the Tigers. Abilene Christian has a solid program, but Eliah Drinkwitz has this program on the right path. Mizzou cruises to an easy win.

Missouri 48, Abilene Christian 17

Dylan Seymour

The Tigers are returning home for this week three matchup against a rather unthreatening opponent. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers will have very little trouble handling the Wildcats of Abilene Christian, however, I do think they look a little too far past their opponent and give up a few easy points.

Missouri 51 Abilene Christian 17

Connor Zimmerlee

The Missouri Tigers close their early season non-conference schedule with a home game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, before a brutal three-game stretch of conference play. This game is scheduled between two hard road games, however the Tigers should have little to no trouble putting away the Wildcats in what will be a chance to prepare for the gauntlet that is their conference schedule.

Missouri 41 Abilene Christian 7

Cole Thompson

Should Sam Horn elect to forgo a career in the MLB and head to Columbia, this would be a great game to acclimate him to Eli Drinkwitz’s offense. Either way, the Wildcats are headed to Missouri to give the Tigers an easy win.

Should Mizzou trail at any time, there’s bigger concerns than finding a stable option at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Missouri 48, Abilene Christian 7

Brian Smith

Freshman receiver Luther Burden will have his coming out party against the Wildcats. Look for him to torch the Abilene Christian defense with deep passes and short receptions where he makes defenders miss afterwards.

Defensively, this game helps the Tigers gain confidence; five sacks and three turnovers created.

Missouri 52 Abilene Christian 3

Timm Hamm

Abilene Christian is an FCS team. This should be no contest. Mizzou will want to put this away early and get some young players in as soon as possible. The Tigers out-talent the Wildcats all up and down the roster, and if this game isn’t over by halftime, something has gone horribly wrong.



Mizzou 56, Abilene Christian 13

