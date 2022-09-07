What Is Mizzou DC Blake Baker Looking For Against Kansas State?

What is Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker looking for from his defense entering Week 2? He answered the question in five short words.

“Don’t give up explosive plays,” Baker said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Despite picking up the 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech Thursday evening, the Tigers’ defense allowed far too many “explosive” plays of over 20 yards downfield. Both quarterbacks Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil connected with four different Bulldog receivers for gains of over 25 yards.

La. Tech receiver Griffin Herbert scored on a 65-yard pass from Downing in the second quarter. Fellow receiver Cyrus Allen recorded two touchdown grabs from McNeil during the fourth quarter. One came on a 64-yard reception. The other was on a 37-yard grab with less than a minute remaining.

“I think it was 176 yards and 21 points,” Baker said of the touchdowns. “We play a quality opponent and very likely you’re not going to win that game.”

The Bulldogs finished with 347 total yards of offense — 336 of which came on passing downs. Those numbers might be flipped entering Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State, which is better known for its ground game over its passing attack.

Former Nebraska starter Adrian Martinez will now command the huddle for the Wildcats (1-0). In his first start, the dual-threat QB finished with 59 passing yards and 39 rushing yards en route to a 34-0 win over South Dakota.

Martinez can win with his legs as much as his arm. Mizzou’s attention, however, should be on the play-making skills of K-State’s all-purpose running back Deuce Vaughn. In the season-opener against the Coyotes, Vaughn rushed for 126 yards off 18 carries and scored a touchdown late in the second quarter.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Baker said. “What really separates him is his vision, his patience, and his balance. When it looks like nothing’s there, he makes something out of nothing all the time.”

Explosive plays don’t always have to come via the pass. K-State recorded six runs of over 15 yards. The Wildcats finished with nearly 300 rushing yards and tacked on four scores with their legs.

And it’s more than just the combination of Vaughn and Martinez in K-State’s backfield. Receiver Malik Knowles scored a touchdown on the opening drive with a 75-yard jet sweep. Freshman running back DJ Giddens averaged 9.5 yards per attempt and scored on a 12-yard run to begin the third quarter.

“We’ve got to stop the run first,” Baker said. “We also can’t give up the explosive pass.”

Baker’s history against the Wildcats might not be a positive sign for the Tigers. As a member of Texas’ staff from 2010-12, the Longhorns went 0-3 against K-State. In 2015 while on staff at Louisiana Tech, the Wildcats edged out the 39-33 win at home. Last season, Baker lost to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats in the Texas Bowl while on staff at LSU.

Perhaps things will change on Saturday. If so, it starts by containing Vaughn and forcing Martinez to throw early and often.

“I’m not Mel Kiper and looking to rank the top running backs in the country, but it’d be hard-pressed for me to find many better [runners] than [Vaughn},” Baker said.

The Tigers will kick off from Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

