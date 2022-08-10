Skip to main content

Mizzou Names Brady Cook Starting Quarterback

Eliah Drinkwitz has named Brady Cook his starting quarterback for Week 1

It appears as though the Missouri Tigers’ quarterback uncertainties are over, at least for the moment. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have named redshirt sophomore Brady Cook as their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Cook was one of two backups to last year’s starter Connor Bazelak and played in five games in 2021, including a start in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. Mizzou fell short in that game, but Cook showed promise, posting 238 yards through the air with 53 more on the ground to go along with two touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush).

Despite the loss, that game likely has a lot to do with this decision. His 30-yard touchdown run in the bowl game against Army showed off his wheels, but that’s not all Cook brings to the table.

The sophomore gunslinger has shown that he can take care of the ball on the big stage and that’s something that the Tigers will need most out of their quarterback this fall. He may not make a Heisman-type play to win the game, but he won’t give it away either.

Mizzou has an incredibly talented receiving corps for Cook to work with, including five-star freshman wideout Luther Burden. He’s shown a solid level of comfort in this offense and has had plenty of time to pick up the finer points during the spring.

For now, it seems the Tigers have their man under center. A St.Louis, MO native, Cook will be eager to prove himself worthy of the starting job. If he can find his sea legs early and nail down his timing with this young receiving unit, Cook may be the Tigers’ quarterback of the future. 

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

cook
News

Eliah Drinkwitz Names Mizzou Starting QB for Week 1

By Collier Logan34 seconds ago
Missouri Tigers
News

Mizzou's Tauskie Dove Makes Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Brian Smith3 hours ago
05152022_MIZ_BASE_Mizzou_vs_Florida_Game_3_MS_Edits_94
News

Missouri to Compete in 2023 College Baseball Showdown

By Collier Logan5 hours ago
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB - Vols at Tigers, Oct. 21, 2021
Football

Tennessee Offensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

By Brian Smith9 hours ago
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 10 Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

By Brian SmithAug 8, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
kobe brown 1
Basketball

Mizzou to Face Ivy League Foe in Non-Conference Play

By Zach DimmittAug 7, 2022 11:25 AM EDT
USATSI_17236566
News

What Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is Hoping For From Run Defense

By Cole ThompsonAug 6, 2022 6:15 PM EDT
xavier delgado
Football

‘No Matter What’: Mizzou OL Xavier Delgado Wants Offensive Priorities Straight

By Zach DimmittAug 6, 2022 11:19 AM EDT
USATSI_16767339
Football

Game Predictions: Mizzou Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

By Mizzou Sports Talk StaffAug 6, 2022 11:19 AM EDT