Eliah Drinkwitz Names Mizzou Starting QB for Week 1

It appears as though the Missouri Tigers’ quarterback uncertainties are over, at least for the moment. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have named redshirt sophomore Brady Cook as their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Cook was one of two backups to last year’s starter Connor Bazelak and played in five games in 2021, including a start in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. Mizzou fell short in that game, but Cook showed promise, posting 238 yards through the air with 53 more on the ground to go along with two touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush).

Despite the loss, that game likely has a lot to do with this decision. His 30-yard touchdown run in the bowl game against Army showed off his wheels, but that’s not all Cook brings to the table.

The sophomore gunslinger has shown that he can take care of the ball on the big stage and that’s something that the Tigers will need most out of their quarterback this fall. He may not make a Heisman-type play to win the game, but he won’t give it away either.

Mizzou has an incredibly talented receiving corps for Cook to work with, including five-star freshman wideout Luther Burden. He’s shown a solid level of comfort in this offense and has had plenty of time to pick up the finer points during the spring.

For now, it seems the Tigers have their man under center. A St.Louis, MO native, Cook will be eager to prove himself worthy of the starting job. If he can find his sea legs early and nail down his timing with this young receiving unit, Cook may be the Tigers’ quarterback of the future.

