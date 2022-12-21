Skip to main content

DE Jahkai Lang Officially Signs With Missouri Tigers

An elite Tigers defense gets even better with the addition of defensive end Jahkai Lang.

The strength of the Missouri Tigers this season was undoubtedly the defense, as under defensive coordinator Blake Baker they evolved into an elite unit and one of the best in college football. 

Heading into the 2023 season the Tigers will be returning the cornerback duo of Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., as well as defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan. 

As they look to replicate their defensive success, they are also adding a plethora of talent on early signing day. 

Among those signing early is defensive end Jahkai Lang out of Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, MO. Lang committed to Missouri last December and despite receiving offers from schools such as Arkansas, Iowa State, Oregon and Tennessee, he remained a Tiger commit. 

At 6-3 and 235 pounds, not only is Lang an elite defensive lineman, but he has played on the offensive line as well for Troy Buchanan. While he might not be asked to play both ways for the Tigers, his ability to do both is a definite win for Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff. 

Lang joins an elite defense under Baker, and will have an opportunity to fill out by signing early and turn some heads heading into the 2023 season.

