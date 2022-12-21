Mizzou's Recent Bowl Slump 'Just More Tokens in Slot Machine,' vs. Wake Forest, Says Eli Drinkwitz

The Missouri Tigers have plenty of reasons to feel motivated ahead of their meeting with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan talked about a trip to the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa in a literal sense when discussing Mizzou's vacation to the Sunshine State to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.



Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is keeping up with the gambling theme, though he's taking a more figurative approach when discussing how the program's recent slump in bowl games makes getting a win against Wake Forest all the more important.

"It's just more tokens in the slot machine to try to get the win," Drinkwitz said. "I didn't know all that stuff, but I think all of it is significant."

Missouri hasn't won a bowl game since taking down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 33-17 at the 2015 Citrus Bowl. That year marked the last time the Tigers had a 10-win season, as they've lost all three bowl appearances since.

This includes last season, as the Tigers lost 24-22 in heartbreaking fashion to Army at the Armed Forces Bowl. Drinkwitz said that loss will stick with him "forever," something that is now being added to an already hefty pile of motivation.

"Whatever can fuel the fire, I'm all for," he said. "I just know we're motivated to get this one."

Mizzou (6-6) and Wake Forest (7-5) will kickoff from Tampa on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

