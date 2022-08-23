Arkansas at Missouri: Offensive Players to Watch

The final regular season game of the Missouri Tigers 2022 season comes at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they will be facing an offense that can either grind it out on the ground (The Hogs rushed for 353 yards during last season’s bowl win over Penn State), or take to the air and defeat a team (262 passing yards against Missouri last season).

The key for Missouri’s defense will be limiting mistakes, as well as not allowing chunk-yardage plays (20-plus yards) that change field position and provide Arkansas with momentum. Arkansas is good enough at moving the football without any additional help from Mizzou.

Lastly, Arkansas committed just 11 turnovers last season. The Razorbacks are a well coached team. The Missouri coaching staff will need to come up with a few creative defensive play designs to help their players be placed in positions to create turnovers.

Here’s a look at three key players for Arkansas that Missouri will face in Columbia.

QB KJ Jefferson

Jefferson played his high school football about 30 minutes from Oxford in the town of Sardis, Mississippi. The Arkansas quarterback once suited up for the North Panola Cougars, but he is now in the SEC where he put up over 2,600 passing yards last year and rushed for over 600.

Against Ole Miss last season, he passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the narrow loss.

RB Raheim Sanders

Sanders was one of the leading rushers for the Hogs last season, but he will be called on in a big way in 2022. He put up 578 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season, including 139 yards on the ground against Ole Miss in Oxford.

WR Warren Thompson

Treylon Burks is now in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, so expect Warren Thompson to get plenty of targets for Arkansas this season. Last year, he had 304 receiving yards and two touchdowns, one of which came against Ole Miss in a 76-yard day.

