Missouri Tigers Week 12 Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

The final game of the 2022 season has Arkansas playing at Missouri.
The final regular season game for the Missouri Tigers will be against rival Arkansas inside of Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Last season Arkansas came out on top by a score of 34-17 down in Fayetteville.

It will be a game played the day after Thanksgiving, meaning it will be six days after Missouri plays New Mexico State on the prior Saturday. Arkansas, meanwhile, will be coming off back-to-back rivalry games with a home game against LSU (Nov. 12) and another home game against Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

With the Tigers likely being more rested after playing the Aggies, it could impact the contest against the talented Razorbacks. They do return talented players along the offensive line and in the defensive secondary, as well as one of the SEC’s best signal callers.

Here’s a look at what the Razorbacks will be bringing to Columbia when they play the Tigers.

Arkansas

2021 Record: 9-4

Head coach: Sam Pittman (second year at Arkansas)

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 9

After Arkansas lost Feleipe Franks in the draft, the quarterback position remained in question. KJ Jefferson, who started one game and scored three touchdowns last season, has continued that hot streak so far this season and is now firmly entrenched as the starter.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Trelon Smith *

WR1: Treylon Burks *

WR2: Jaquayln Crawford*

WR3: Ketron Jackson*

LT: Myron Cunningham *

LG: Brady Latham *

C: Ricky Stromberg *

RG: Ty Clary *

RT: Dalton Wagner *

TE: Hudson Henry *

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Like its offense, Arkansas’s defense returned a wealth of experience and will have 10 of 11 starters off of last season's stingy defense. Despite the loss of defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, the Razorbacks have remained stout in the middle.

Projected starters on Defense:

JACK: Zach Williams *

DE: Eric Gregory *

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Isaiah Nichols *

MIKE: Grant Morgan *

WILL: Bumper Pool *

CB: Hudson Clark *

SS: Jalen Catalon *

BS: Joe Foucha *

CB: Montaric Brown *

NICKEL: Greg Brooks Jr. *

Arkansas Quarterback KJ Jefferson - 2021 game vs Mizzou
