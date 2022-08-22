LOOK: Missouri WR Luther Burden Signs Unique NIL Deal

Missouri Tigers' freshman receiver Luther Burden III is primed to make an immediate impact this season, as he will likely start right away in Week 1.

Burden, however, is already making his name known off the field before even taking a single snap. The St. Louis native has already signed one of the more unique name, image and likeness deals with St. Louis chip company Old Vienna.

Old Vienna will produce a special edition honey barbecue version of its red hot riplets which will have Burden's picture and autograph on each bag. They will be available to purchase in Schnucks grocery stores across the state.

What makes Burden's deal unique among the rest of the NIL deals across the country is while other athletes endorse a company's already existing product, Burden is receiving his very own product. He joins Texas' running back Bijan Robinson, who recently received his own dijon mustard.

Burden remaining local and attend Missouri, choosing the Tigers over the then Lincoln Riley led Oklahoma Sooners, was a big get for coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff, as they look to become contenders in the SEC once again.

If he plays up to the potential he showed in high school, Burden will make the Tigers' offense that much more potent. As he continues to adjust to the college game, Burden could very well be a potential SEC Freshman of the Year, which will only land him more unique name, image and likeness deals moving forward.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

