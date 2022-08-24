Arkansas at Missouri: Defensive Players to Watch

The final SEC and regular season game for the Missouri Tigers will come against an Arkansas offense with weapons, but the Razorbacks also have defensive talent to watch as well.

Last season’s Arkansas defense was disciplined. The Razorbacks did not beat themselves with silly penalties and coverage busts. Also a good tackling team, head coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom are recruiting more talent to help rotate more players into the lineup and keep players fresh.

This is not a downhill attacking defense. Instead, the Hogs play a lot of zone, keep the football in front of them, and attack the football once it’s in the air or a runner receives the handoff.

From the players that return for Arkansas, three of them stand out. Here’s a look at each of the players Mizzou must contend with.

LB Bumper Pool

Pool is entering his fifth-year season at Arkansas, and he is likely the focal point of its defense entering the 2022 season. The Razorback linebacker led the team in tackles in 2021 with 125, 7.5 of which came for a loss.

Most importantly, Pool finds a way to make crucial plays. Whether it's a pass deflection (two last season), applying great coverage to limit the quarterback's options, or making an open-field tackle, Pool is a football player that changes games.

S Myles Slusher

Slusher is tied for the lead in returning interception production at Arkansas this season, having brought home two picks for 83 yards in 2021. Montaric Brown led the team in picks last year with five, but Slusher might see some of that spotlight this season.

Also in 2021, Slusher had four pass breakups and three tackles for loss. Look for Arkansas to move him to different spots on the field to maximize his playmaking ability.

DE Zach Williams

Williams only had 23 total tackles a season ago, but he put up 6.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 3.5 sacks on the season, and he will be called on in a larger role on the Hog defensive line this season.

For Arkansas to take the next step on the defensive side of the football, there will be a lot of pressure on Williams to create havoc in the opponent's backfield. If he's able to do that, look for the Arkansas defense to improve upon last season's scoring average of 22.9.

