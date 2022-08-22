Missouri Tigers WR Dominic Lovett Excited for 2022 Season

2021 was a roller coaster for rising-sophomore receiver Dominic Lovett of the Missouri Tigers. He was thrown into the fire immediately during his first season and started six starts before the year ended.

Now as a sophomore, Lovett knows what to expect and is excited about the chemistry between this Missouri offense.

“I feel like we complement each other,” said Lovett of his fellow receivers. “I feel like we all bring something different to the table…We move as one. We complement each other. I can’t do what I do without them.”

Lovett calls their receiving corps “tight-knit” and knows they’ll all play a big role in this offense. He made just 26 catches last season but is poised to take on a lot more responsibility in his second year. He’ll be joined by incoming five-star freshman wideout Luther Burden III and they’ll be relied on to make it easy on sophomore quarterback Brady Cook.

“I [like] Brady’s confidence, his swag that he brings to the team,” Lovett replied when asked about Cook after camp this weekend. “His leadership skills are second to none and I feel like he‘s gonna give us everything he’s got and in return, we’re gonna give him everything we got.”

After losing quality offensive skill players from last season, the Tigers are going to need the young receiver corps to be ready to compete immediately. With an inexperienced starting quarterback, Lovett and the rest of the Missouri receivers will have to be focused to avoid any mental mistakes.

A key part of that is communication. Within SEC play, even one errant route, or even an errant misstep during a route, can lead to an interception that goes the other direction for six points.

That’s what Lovett and the receivers must conquer when working with Cook. If the receivers run precise routes and in conjunction with communicating well with Cook, the Missouri offense has a chance to consistently put up big yardage and point totals.

