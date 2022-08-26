Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Arkansas at Missouri

Here are the predictions for Arkansas at Missouri.

The rivalry game between the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will take place at Faurot Field inside of Memorial Stadium. It will be game No. 14 in the series history, with Mizzou holding a 9-4 overall advantage.

The Missouri defense will need to contend with a talented offensive attack for Arkansas paced by quarterback KJ Jefferson.

By the time this game takes place, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will have been a starter for 11 games. He will be expected to find his bevy of speedy receivers and know when to hand the football off to running backs Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat.

Here’s what the writers from Mizzou Sports Talk think about the final 2022 game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

Arkansas is a dark horse in the SEC West. Probably not for an SEC West title, but they will be one of the more underrated teams in the division.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are still building their program, and the horses are just not quite there yet to contend with a team like Arkansas.

The Tigers don't make it easy, but Arkansas pulls away late.

Arkansas 37, Mizzou 24

Brian Smith - Recruiting Analyst

Look for Mookie Cooper and Brady Cook to have multiple big plays, as the Arkansas secondary will not be able to handle Cooper’s athleticism and speed during one-on-one situations.

The Mizzou rushing attack will help lead a balanced attack, with the Tigers going over 125 yards on the ground. It’s the other side of the football where Missouri will struggle against Arkansas.

KJ Jefferson will stretch the Mizzou defense vertically with his arm, while also creating first downs with his ability to run the football from designed and broken plays.

Combined with the talents of 6-foot-2 and 227-pound running back Raheim Sanders at running back, the Razorbacks will stay in manageable down and distance situations. That will open up the play-action game for Jefferson and his intended targets.

Missouri leads for much of the game, but Arkansas scores late to win the game.

Arkansas 38 Missouri 34

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer

The Razorbacks are one of college football’s most slept on rosters. They return two running backs that averaged 5.1 yards on more per play. KJ Jefferson returns under center after a breakout campaign. And while Treylon Burks and Grant Morgan are gone, Arkansas added former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood and Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

Arkansas 38, Missouri 20

Collier Logan - Staff Writer

Missouri will make a good showing in the SEC this year, but the Razorbacks are climbing quickly. Arkansas will continue its strong run from 2021 and the Tigers lose a nail biter.

Arkansas 31, Missouri 27

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season against Arkansas, Missouri allowed 425 yards of total offense in a 34-17 blowout loss. This season the Tigers will be out for revenge, looking to end their season with a potential signature win. Of course, depending on how the season unfolds, this may or may not be an upset win for the Tigers. However, as things currently stand, it would be.

Look for the Tigers to secure a signature home win for coach Eli Drinkwitz to cap off the season, picking up momentum heading into a possible bowl game and the offseason.

Missouri 31, Arkansas 28

Michael Gresser- Staff Writer

In Week 13, Missouri could need a win over Arkansas to become bowl eligible. Missouri could have more to play for than Arkansas, as I predict the Razorbacks will already be bowl eligible by this time but will be out of the SEC title race.

Nonetheless, coach Sam Pittman will not allow the Tigers to get the best of them. Arkansas will take control of this game early with their rushing attack and never let it slip.

Arkansas 32, Missouri 24

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here