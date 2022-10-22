Skip to main content

Priority DB Marvin Burks Commits To Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from one of the top safeties in the 2023 class.

The Ole Miss Rebels just landed a major priority recruit for the 2023 cycle. 

Marvin Burks, the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender, had narrowed his list to five programs with a public verbal commitment, with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Oklahoma as the finalists.

Now, he has made that decision official, committing to the Rebels, and becoming their fourth safety commitment of the class, alongside Daniel Demery, Ahmad Brown, and Braxton Myers.

He is also the eighth defensive commitment thus far, including linebackers Suntarine Perkins and Skielar Mann, and edge rushers Neeo Avery and Jamarious Brown. 

Burks was in Oxford for the Kentucky game earlier this month and also took an Ole Miss official visit back in June. Other summer trips included College Station and the in-state Missouri Tigers as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before committing to the Rebels, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. 

With Burks now in the bag, the Rebels have a total 13 commitments in the 2023 class, and are trending as one of the hotter teams on the recruiting trail in recent months. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Marvin Burks, Jr. Safety St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter - 2023
Football

Priority DB Marvin Burks Commits To Ole Miss

By Matt Galatzan
Zach Evans run out smoke
Football

Rebels vs. Tigers Staff Predictions

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_11586480
Football

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game at LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
Deantre Prince Ole Miss vs Auburn
Football

Rebels CB Deantre Prince Rated Among Top Corners in CFB

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin
Football

SEC Fan Nation Football Predictions for Week 8

By Matthew Postins
Elijah Moore - New York Jets / Ole Miss Rebels
Football

Former Ole Miss Receiver Elijah Moore Requests Trade From New York Jets

By Ben King
Kermit Davis 4
Basketball

Tournament or Bust: Expectations High For Kermit Davis' Rebels Entering 2022-23

By John Macon Gillespie
Ashanti Cistrunk
Football

Ole Miss Rebels’ Linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk: ‘We have to work on the fundamentals’

By Adam Rapier