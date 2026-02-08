Hay's Heroics Not Enough as Mizzou Softball Falls to South Alabama in Extra Innings

Abby Hay almost single-handedly willed Missouri softball to victory on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, it wasn't enough.

Against South Alabama, Hay hit a go-ahead single in the top of the eighth to put the Tigers ahead 3-2. Two innings later, Hay hit another go-ahead single, this time putting MU up 4-3.

On the other side, however, Hay's efforts were mirrored by South Alabama's Lillie Stagner. The true freshman responded to Hay's RBI single in the top of the eighth with one of her own in the bottom half of the inning. After Hay did it again in the top of the tenth, Stagner had the last word in the bottom of the eleventh, singling home fellow freshman Kara Wine from second to knock off Missouri 5-4 on the final day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic.

The Tigers will exit Clearwater, Fla. at 2-3.

One day after combining for 22 runs across two games, MU's bats were much quieter on Sunday, as the Tigers scored just two runs and tallied just four hits over the first seven innings of action. Hay was the only MU batter with multiple hits.

The less productive offensive outing spoiled stellar pitching performances from Abby Carr and Marissa McCann. After starting pitcher Courtney Donahue allowed four hits and two earned runs in three innings of action, Carr and McCann dominated in relief, combining for seven shutout innings while allowing only four hits.

Amid defeat, Carr concluded an exceptional weekend with a literal bang. One day after taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Liberty, the true freshman opened the scoring in Sunday's contest with a solo home run in the top of the second inning.

Missouri will stay in Florida for its next game at UCF on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. C.T. Last season, the Tigers fell to the Golden Knights 6-5 in eight innings on a walk-off double.