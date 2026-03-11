Mizzou Softball Dominates UT-Martin in Run-Rule Win

For the first time in a long time, everything clicked for Missouri softball on Wednesday.

In an 8-0 win that only lasted four-and-a-half innings due to the run rule, MU was masterful at the plate, in the circle and in the field.

Eight Tigers were responsible for 11 hits. Shortstop and leadoff hitter Addy Waits was three-for-three with an RBI, while right fielder Sidney Forrester was two-for-three with an RBI.

"We have a tough lineup for all pitchers," MU starting pitcher Cierra Harrison said. "I think we even saw that in Florida this weekend."

Missouri scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and three in the third. Second baseman Sophie Smith's two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth proved to be the game-winner.

MU's most eventful run came in the bottom of the second. With two outs, first baseman Abby Hay hit a fly ball into right field. The wind, which was a factor in the early innings of Wednesday's game, pushed the ball further toward the right field line. UT-Martin right fielder Teagan Hayes dropped the ball, and Sidney Forrester scored from second base. Hay hustled into third, although designated player Abby Carr grounded out to end the inning moments later.

Missouri starting pitcher Cierra Harrison pitched a gem, allowing just three hits and a walk while tallying six strikeouts. It was her first shutout performance in at least five innings of work since last season's regular-season finale against Georgia.

Harrison was also incredibly efficient on Wednesday, throwing just 68 pitches.

"I didn't expect her to throw a complete game," MU head coach Larissa Anderson said. "It's great that we were able to end it in five (innings), but I had other people ready to go because I just didn't want to put a lot of strain on her."

With one out in the top of the second, UT-Martin first baseman Jordyn RHustey hit a single up the middle into shallow center field. Shortstop Ava Scott, who was on second base, tried to score, but Kayley Lenger unleashed a frozen rope from center field, and Scott was tagged out at home plate.

"She's so strong in the outfield," Anderson said of Lenger. "She covers such great range. You saw that throw, (she) threw it on the money."

But the play wasn't over. Gia Recrosio, who started the play on first base, tried to go for third base, but MU catcher Stefania Abruscato popped up after tagging Scott out and nailed Recrosio at third base to tally an inning-ending 8-2-5 double play.

"That's a big-time play," Anderson said. "It changed the momentum. They easily could've scored two runs there if we weren't playing as strong of defense as we did, and we took advantage of that momentum.

And that's some of those little battles that we talk about. Keep the momentum in our dugout, make a great play defensively so we can turn it around and carry that over to our offense."

Missouri will stay home this weekend as hosts of the Mizzou Bye-Week Series, as Iowa State, Minnesota and South Dakota will make the trip to Columbia. MU's first game will be against Minnesota on Friday at 5 p.m.

