Late Home Run Sinks Mizzou Softball in Series-Opening Loss to Florida

On Saturday, Missouri softball didn't play like a team whose record is 7-13, as the Tigers were hanging around with No. 5/8 Florida in their series opener.

It took one swing to make its record 7-14.

With the game tied at three in the bottom of the sixth, UF catcher Jocelyn Erickson hit a go-ahead two-run home run off MU relief pitcher Courtney Donahue. It was Erickson's team-leading 12th home run of the season and her only hit of the afternoon.

Missouri got a run back in the top of the seventh, as catcher Stefania Abruscato scored pinch-runner Haidyn Sokoloski on a groundout. But with two outs, Abby Carr flew out to center field, and a valiant effort from MU ended in a 5-4 defeat.

The loss spoiled solid performances all across the board for Missouri. First baseman Abby Hay continued her hot start to the season, recording a two-RBI double in the top of the third. Leadoff hitter Addy Waits extended her hit streak to four games, going 2-of-3 at the plate. Second baseman Madison Uptegrove hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth for her first longball of the season.

The Tigers made Florida star pitcher Keagen Rothrock look mortal, which has been a rarity since her freshman season in 2024. While Rothrock had 10 strikeouts, she gave up a season-high seven hits and four earned runs, which tied for the second-most she's allowed this spring.

But Missouri was outdone by spurts of power from Florida, which entered Saturday ranked No. 3 nationally in total home runs. Against MU starting pitcher Marissa McCann, UF designated hitter Ella Wesolowski hit a solo home run in the top of the second; two innings later, center fielder Townsen Thomas hit a two-run shot to tie the game at three.

McCann has now allowed at least one home run in eight of her 12 appearances so far this season

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Sunday in Gainesville. First pitch for the second game of the series is slated for 3 p.m.

