Mizzou Softball Earns Doubleheader Wins on Day 1 of Invitational
During its home opener on Thursday, Missouri impressed, kicking off the Mizzou Invitational with a pair of wins. The Tigers showcased their offensive firepower with a 9-1 rout of South Dakota State before defeating Princeton 7-4 to cap the first day of action at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Missouri (13-13) bounced back from a grueling road stretch that ended with a three-game sweep at Kentucky in its SEC opener. The Tigers responded to the adversity by short-gaming South Dakota State in five innings before staging a late-game rally to surpass Princeton on the scoreboard, bringing their record back to .500 on the season.
Cierra Harrison was the first Tiger to take the mound in Columbia this season, pitching a complete game against South Dakota State. The junior only surrendered four hits to the Jackrabbits while allowing a single run. However, the offense set the tone for the game, erupting for seven runs in the first inning.
Madison Walker unleashed a three-run blast, driving in Stefania Abruscato and Julia Crenshaw to get the Tigers on the board first. Crenshaw put the nail in the coffin in the third inning with a two-run shot of her own while bringing home freshman and Columbia native Madison Uptegrove in her home debut. Crenshaw's home run propelled the Tigers to a 9-1 lead for the commanding victory.
The nightcap didn’t go as smoothly as Missouri’s first outing. After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Tigers saw Princeton record four runs in the top of the fourth against starting pitcher Taylor Pannell. Head coach Larissa Anderson turned to Nathalie Touchet in relief to stop the rally. Missouri's Abby Hay responded in the bottom half of the inning, hitting a double to drive in Kayley Lenger, cutting into the deficit.
The Tigers tied it up in the fifth inning thanks to Walker recording her second home run of the day, elevating her season total to a team-high 11. Missouri pulled ahead in the sixth when Hay's sacrifice fly allowed Lenger to score once again. Uptegrove put the game on ice to close out the inning for the Tigers, as she hit her first collegiate home run. Her two-run blast brought in Claire Cahalan, pushing the Tigers ahead for the 7-4 win.
The Tigers will be back in action on Friday for Day 2 of the Mizzou Invitational when they take on the MIchigan Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. in Columbia.