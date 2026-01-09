How 2 New Additions Shake Up Mizzou's Offensive Line: The Buzz

Going into the offseason, offensive line stood out as one of the top needs for Missouri.



On Wednesday and Thursday, Missouri added experienced players to the group.

First was Luke Work, coming over from Mississippi State, where he earned eight starts in two seasons. Most of his experience comes at left tackle, but he has had significant playing time at every spot on the offensive line besides center. His versatility makes him a prime candidate to compete for a starting job at either of the guard spots.

Each of the starting tackle spots are a little more interesting. The first question there is whether or not Cayden Green will continue playing at left tackle. He started in 2024 at left guard before making the switch over to tackle due to the team's lack of viable options at left tackle.

Additionally, the right tackle position became all the more important for the Tigers, as quarterback Austin Simmons, who Missouri acquired through the transfer portal from Ole Miss, is left handed. This means the right tackle will be Simmons' blindside protector.



Atkins has started in 39 consecutive games over the last three seasons. Could Missouri ask Atkins to make the switch to right tackle, or might the Tigers look to add another player?

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on how the additions of Work and Atkins fit into the equation of Missouri's starting offensive line for 2026.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Here's the morning buzz for Friday, Jan. 9.

Thursday Mizzou Results

Women's basketball lost 99-68 to No. 7 Vanderbilt on the road.

Friday Mizzou Schedule

Swim and dive at No. 8/6 Louisville at 2 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky

Did you notice?

Missouri gymnastics announced via social media that a new record has been set. The Tigers have sold more tickets for this season than ever before.

Former Missouri running back Kewan Lacy scored the first touchdown of the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal on a 75-yard rush for Ole Miss.

KEWAN LACY 73 YARDS TO THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/h7jsXm77V9 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“Beyond grateful! Things you dream about as a kid! Love you always Mizzou!” Jeremy Maclin

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: