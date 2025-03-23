Mizzou Softball Loses Series Finale to No. 2 Oklahoma
After stunning No. 2 Oklahoma on Saturday, Mizzou softball tried to do it twice on Sunday. Despite putting up another valiant effort, the Tigers fell short, losing 5-1.
Like the second game of the series, the finale was a pitcher's duel. Marissa McCann was rolling to start, as she allowed just one baserunner through the first three innings. On the other side, Sam Landry allowed jut two hits through the first two innings.
Midway through the bottom of the third, Mizzou broke the ice with a (literal) bang. Julia Crenshaw blasted a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The home run was her ninth of the season, matching her total from the 2023 season in 28 fewer games. However, Oklahoma quickly responded with a literal bang of their own. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas hit a towering solo home run into center field that knotted the score at one.
Mizzou's offense went ice-cold the rest of the way, as the Tigers recorded only one hit after Crenshaw's home run, which was a single by Adi Koller in the bottom of the fifth. Outside of the home run, Landry was dominant on Sunday, allowing just four hits while recording nine strikeouts, her third-most in a game this season.
The daggers from Oklahoma came in the final two innings. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of teh sixth, Kasidi Pickering hit a two-run home run that just barely cleared the fence in center field. The shot was just her second since Mar. 2. In the top of the seventh, an RBI double by Isabela Emerling was immediately followed by an RBI double from Hannah Coor. Landry shut the door in the bottom half of the inning, and the Sooners took the series despite dropping their first game of the season on Saturday.
Mizzou, who fell to 18-15 on the season, will stay home for its next game, which is a Wednesday showdown against arch-rival Kansas. First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. CT.