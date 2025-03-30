Mizzou Central

Mizzou Softball Series Opener at Ole Miss Postponed to Sunday

The Missouri Tigers are now set for a doubleheader against Ole Miss on Sunday.

May 9, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers starting pitcher Cierra Harrison (17) looks at her catcher against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of the SEC Softball Championship at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
May 9, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers starting pitcher Cierra Harrison (17) looks at her catcher against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of the SEC Softball Championship at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers will have to wait just a little bit longer to take on the No. 21-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss.

Game 1 of the series will now be played Sunday at 11 a.m. as part of a double header. Game 2 will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the Game 1. Missouri and Ole Miss will then wrap up the series Monday, with first pitch for Game 3 set for 6 p.m.

Both of Sunday's games will be streamed on the SEC Network+, and Monday's game on the SEC Network.

Saturday's game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. before being pushed back to 6 p.m. due to rain in the forecast. Those weather conditions continued further in the evening, creating Sunday's doubleheader.

Missouri will be looking to get back in the win column after a rough start to play in the Southeastern Conference, starting with a 1-5 SEC record. Last weekend, Missouri upset then-No. 1 Oklahoma in Game 2 of a three-game series. In its only road SEC series so far this season, a trip to Kentucky, the Tigers were sweeped.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 20-1 at home this season, with its only home loss coming to No. 10 Arkansas in a 20-3 defeat.


Overall, Missouri has taken 16 of its 26 matchups against Ole Miss.

After the road trip for Missouri, the Tigers will return to Columbia for a five-game homestand, again welcoming the nation's top-ranked team, this time being the Texas Longhorns. That three-game series will be bookended by matchups against local opponents, hosting Missouri State on April 2, and Southern Illinois Carbondale on April 9.

Published
Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

