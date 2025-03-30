Mizzou Softball Series Opener at Ole Miss Postponed to Sunday
The Missouri Tigers will have to wait just a little bit longer to take on the No. 21-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss.
Game 1 of the series will now be played Sunday at 11 a.m. as part of a double header. Game 2 will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the Game 1. Missouri and Ole Miss will then wrap up the series Monday, with first pitch for Game 3 set for 6 p.m.
Both of Sunday's games will be streamed on the SEC Network+, and Monday's game on the SEC Network.
Saturday's game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. before being pushed back to 6 p.m. due to rain in the forecast. Those weather conditions continued further in the evening, creating Sunday's doubleheader.
Missouri will be looking to get back in the win column after a rough start to play in the Southeastern Conference, starting with a 1-5 SEC record. Last weekend, Missouri upset then-No. 1 Oklahoma in Game 2 of a three-game series. In its only road SEC series so far this season, a trip to Kentucky, the Tigers were sweeped.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 20-1 at home this season, with its only home loss coming to No. 10 Arkansas in a 20-3 defeat.
Overall, Missouri has taken 16 of its 26 matchups against Ole Miss.
After the road trip for Missouri, the Tigers will return to Columbia for a five-game homestand, again welcoming the nation's top-ranked team, this time being the Texas Longhorns. That three-game series will be bookended by matchups against local opponents, hosting Missouri State on April 2, and Southern Illinois Carbondale on April 9.