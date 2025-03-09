Mizzou Softball Swept by Kentucky
Famous author and Missouri native Mark Twain once said that history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.
That statement certainly applied to this weekend's series between Mizzou and Kentucky softball; after the Wildcats swept the Tigers two seasons ago in both teams' opening SEC slates, UK did so again this time around, taking game No. 3 9-6. After the first two games of the series featured moderate levels of scoring, Lexington was home to a shootout on Sunday, as the teams combined for 16 hits -- four of which were home runs.
Sunday featured Kentucky taking control of the game in the middle innings. After Mizzou took a 3-1 lead in the top of the second courtesy of an RBI groundout by Julia Crenshaw, the Wildcats responded with eight unanswered runs over the next three innings. The Tigers put up a three-spot in the top of the sixth, but their efforts weren't enough, as UK secured its first three-game sweep since it did so agains MU two seasons ago.
After Mizzou endured some struggles offensively in the first two games, its bats warmed up on a sunny day in Kentucky. Crenshaw continued her torrid start to the season, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a leadoff home run on the fourth pitch of the game. Abby Hay also contributed nicely, going 2-for-3 as well with a pair of RBIs, including a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hay's start to the season had been a polae opposite of Crenshaw's; the sophomore entered Saturday batting just .111 having not recorded a hit since Feb. 13.
Former Wildcat Taylor Ebbs also had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Once again, however, the Tigers squandered multiple scoring opportunities. In the top of the first, Kara Daly was thrown out at home after a single by Madison Walker; moments later, Stefania Abruscato flied out to center field, stranding runners on the corners. In the top of the fifth, Sophie Smith also flied out wit runners on the corners to end the inning.
The biggest missed opportunity came in the top of the sixth. After Mizzou scored three runs, Kentucky had still yet to record an out, and the bases were loaded. In the ensuing at-bats, Claire Cahalan was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice, Abruscato lined out to second base, and Madison Uptegrove struck out swinging.
Mizzou also struggled in the circle. Starting pitcher Marissa McCann gave up four hits and two earned runs in two and one-thirds innings of work. Taylor Pannell got rocked in relief, allowing three walks and four earned runs in just one full inning of work. Natalie Touchet had arguably the best outing of the three, giving up just one earned run over the final two and two-thirds innings of action.
The Tigers will look to bounce back at the Mizzou Invitational. MU's first game is against South Dakota State at noon CT on Thursday.