Mizzou Offensive Tackle Josh Atkins Has Suffered a Leg Injury, Per Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri's offensive line could be without key transfer Josh Atkins through the first few weeks of the season, as the Arizona State transfer suffered a leg injury during spring practices, head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed when speaking to reporters Wednesday.

Drinkwitz said that Atkins will "probably" not be available when fall practices begin in late July, but would likely return sometime in September and October. Drinkwitz plans to have a clearer timeline to deliver when fall camp begins.



Atkins' injury opens up questions and opportunity at the starting right tackle spot for the Tigers to open the season.

Atkins looked to be the favorite to start at right tackle for the Tigers, as he comes over with three years of starting experience, including the last two at Arizona State. Now, redshirt junior Logan Reichert, along with junior Luke Work, a transfer from Mississippi State, will have more opportunities to compete through the offseason, and play early in the regular season.

Work started in eight games for Mississippi State over the last two seasons, three of which came at right tackle and five others at left. With expected starting quarterback Austin Simmons being a left-handed thrower, the right tackle will be his blindside protector.

Reichert came into the program as a promising three-star prospect, but his path to playing time has been thrown off by lower-body injuries in each of the last two seasons. 2026 could present Reichert with a chance to see the field.

"Stuff hasn't really gone his way, but he just keeps showing up and keeps working," left tackle Cayden Green said of Reichert in an interview session during spring practices. "He always has the same attitude, and I'm excited to see the future for him."

In addition to Atkins, Drinkwitz also revealed that redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Elias Williams suffered a leg injury during spring practices and could also miss the first few games of the season. Without him, Missouri would be without a returning depth piece on the interior of the defensive line.

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