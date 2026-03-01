Mizzou Softball Tallies Up and Down Performance at Mizzou Invitational

In its first slate of home games in 2026, Missouri softball had stretches of sheer dominance and sorrowful defeat.

Hosting Miami (Oh.), Drake and Wichita State in the Mizzou Invitational, the Tigers went 2-2, losing twice to the Redhawks while run-ruling the Shockers and Bulldogs.

The two wins were by scores of 12-4 over Wichita State on Friday and 10-2 over Drake on Saturday, respectively. Against the Shockers, Missouri trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, then ended the game on a 12-1 run. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Second baseman Sophie Smith hit a go-ahead three-run home run, and two batters later, left fielder Sidney Forrester hit a two-run home run as part of a six-run inning. Smith and Forrester each went 3-for-3, as did first baseman Abby Hay.

A two-RBI single from Haidyn Sokoloski in the sixth inning ended the game via the run rule

Missouri reversed course from the Wichita State game and started white-hot against Drake, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings. In the bottom of the first, Hay and Abruscato each logged RBI doubles, and designated player Abby Carr hit a two-run blast into left field. Once again, Smith finished 3-for-3, while Hay, Carr and Stefania Abruscato had two hits apiece.

Starting pitcher Marissa McCann allowed just two hits and two earned runs, both of which came on a two-run home run in the top of the fourth from Drake designated player Cassidy Gill.

The Tigers fell flat in both contests against the preseason favorites in the Mid-American Conference, falling to Miami (Oh.) 5-1 on Friday and 8-2 on Saturday.

On Friday, Miami (Oh.) starting pitcher Presley Hosi dominated MU, pitching a complete game. She allowed eight hits but gave up just one earned run on an RBI single from Forrester in the bottom of the fifth.

For the Redhawks, designated player Evey Dieudon hit a two-run home run off McCann in the top of the third. In the top of the fifth, pinch-hitter Erin Pinter hit a two-RBI triple; the next batter, shortstop Danitza Hernandez, scored Pinter on an RBI single.

On Saturday, Hernandez got the scoring started with an RBI double off Cierra Harrison in the top of the first. Moments after Nathalie Toucher took over for Harrison in the top of the third following a walk and a single, Pinter hit a three-run home run. A solo shot from center fielder Bailey Manos chased Touchet.

If there was any silver lining for MU in this game, it was Carr allowing just three hits and one earned run in four innings in relief of Touchet.

The 2-2 weekend brings Missouri's record to 7-13. MU's scheduled game against Wichita State on Sunday at 10 a.m. was canceled due to impending inclement weather. Missouri's next game is the first of a three-game series against Florida. First pitch is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

