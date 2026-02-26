Mizzou Baseball Earns Second Straight Sweep: The Buzz

Missouri defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-1, Wednesday, sweeping the two-game series against the Golden Lions. The Tigers are 7-2, which marks the teams best start to a season since their last winning season in 2023.

The victory came courtesy of a strong outing on the mound for the Tigers and sixth-inning heroics from junior catcher Mateo Serna.

With the score knotted at 0 and the bases loaded Serna hit a grand slam to left field to put Missouri up 4-0 and keep the winning streak alive. The 341-foot hit was Serna's second deep ball of the season and second straight following a 407-foot blast Tuesday.

Freshman Luke Sullivan led the pitching staff in his first career start, giving up one hit and zero runs, while striking out five batters in 5.1 innings of action. Starring alongside Sullivan was graduate student, Ian Lohse, who closed out the game for Missouri in emphatic fashion.

Lohse entered the contest in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and delivered a strikeout against his first and only batter of the frame. Lohse finished the contest for Missouri in the ninth inning without giving up a hit and tallying three strikeouts in five total batters faced.

Missouri will begin a three-game series against North Dakota State (1-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The Buzz: February 19

Junior guard Abbey Schreacke was named to her second straight SEC Community Service Team Wednesday. Schreacke recorded 30 hours of service this year, helping the Columbia School District, Turning Point Homeless Shelter and the Salvation Army to name a few.

Former Missouri guard, Aidan Shaw, tipped in the game-winning shot for Boston College in a 68-67 victory against Wake Forest Wednesday. Shaw ended the contest with 11 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of play off the bench.

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

Baseball won 5-1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

The SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships begin at 11 a.m. and continue through Saturday - Live Stats

Mizzou women's basketball visits No. 3 South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"He's a good player, he's very quick and fast. Some kids are really quick, but they don't have top-end speed. This kid is really quick and he can really run, and he's very bright. He's a real burden." Lyle Setencich on Brad Smith

We'll leave you with this...

Missouri softball was at Mizzou Arena in Tuesday's victory against Tennessee to throw shirts, sign autographs and show support of the basketball team.

