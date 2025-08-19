Ex-Wolfpack Guard Sets New Record
There's been no shortage of success for the Wolfpack women's basketball program in terms of producing talent ready for the next level. Several players have left coach Wes Moore's program at NC State and have been quality players professionally.
At the 2025 WNBA Draft, NC State guards Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James became the next two Wolves from the Pack to make the next step as first round draft selections.
Rivers, selected by the Connecticut Sun, is starting her career in a big way. Following Sunday's game, the guard became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 30 career blocks. She reached that number in just 31 games, proving herself as a defensive stalwart in the WNBA.
Rivers' Strong Start with the Sun
After an incredible career in Raleigh with the Wolfpack, Rivers started off her professional journey strong. The Sun selected her with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and immediately threw her into action. She's averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the first 31 games of her rookie season.
Rivers was always a strong defender and those skills translated well to the WNBA. Her averages of 1.6 steals and one block per game have her garnering praise as an elite defender despite her rookie status.
She reached 30 blocks in emphatic fashion. During Sunday's game against the Indiana Fever, she blocked five shots. The effort earned her the record for most blocked shots by a bench player in the history of the league, in addition to her new rookie record.
Remembering Rivers with the Wolfpack
After spending a year with South Carolina, Rivers joined the Wolfpack in the summer of 2022. In her first year with the Wolfpack, she starred in a bench role, earning ACC Sixth Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.
In her junior and senior seasons, she was named First Team All-ACC and All-ACC defensive team. She helped the Wolfpack win 79 games across her three seasons with her tenacious defensive effort.
She finished her career ninth in blocks (109), 12th in steals (189) and 15th in assists (354) in NC State program history. She was a standout performer in the team's Final Four and Sweet 16 runs.
Rivers' performances in the WNBA only help her former program attract future stars.
