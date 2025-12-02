Why Did Wolfpack Basketball Drop Out of Top 25?
RALEIGH — NC State fell out of the AP Top 25 in the latest rankings after clinging to the No. 25 spot in the last release of the poll. The Wolfpack received 26 votes with its 5-3 record and now faces another massive obstacle in the ACC/SEC Challenge game against No. 9 Oklahoma on the road.
The Wolfpack had success in its multi-team event, the Cancun Challenge, winning both games in different ways. The group outlasted Green Bay in a back-and-forth affair in the opener, then dominated Southern Mississippi, scoring the most points by a Wes Moore-led team with 110 in the win.
Tumbling down
NC State's tumble down the rankings after the 3-3 start to the season was limited because of two losses to ranked opponents. However, USC is now ranked No. 16, no longer helping the Wolfpack as a top 10 team. TCU has continued its undefeated start, moving up to No. 8 in the country, but the loss to Rhode Island severely hurt the Wolfpack's national reputation.
The Cancun Challenge offered a solid recovery, but performances from other schools around the country were out of the Wolfpack's control. There was tremendous shakeup toward the top of the poll which ultimately moved enough teams down that the Wolfpack fell from the rankings.
As for the greater ACC picture, NC State isn't the only team to struggle in the early stages of the 2025-26 season from the conference after coming in with lofty expectations. Kara Lawson's Duke team, which began the season ranked No. 7 in the country, started the season with a shocking 3-5 record, losing four out of five games over the last two weeks.
Like the Wolfpack, the Blue Devils dealt with a particularly daunting early-season schedule, with two of the losses coming to No. 2 South Carolina and No. 3 UCLA. Even so, the strength of the ACC has become something of a concern, as the conference does not have a single team in top 10, but North Carolina is hovering just outside at No. 11.
Moore and the Wolfpack still have time to figure things out, even with the critical Oklahoma matchup up next. League play begins a week from Sunday, meaning the Pack can tinker with its rotations a little more for the next week and a half before entering the gauntlet of ACC play.
With Khamil Pierre starting to find a rhythm and Zoe Brooks regaining her scoring confidence in Cancun, a return to the top 25 seems more like a matter of when rather than if.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.