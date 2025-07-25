Everything Doeren Said During Opening Remarks at ACC Media Days
North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren spoke at ACC Media Days this week. Below is everything he had to say
"Overall, very excited to be back at NC State, going into year 13. With this group of guys, to be a part of a program that's done a lot of great things and a very humble and hungry group of guys that are ready to earn where we stand in college football this year.
"Rewinding back to when I first got here, there was a lot of goals I had for myself and for NC State, and to now fast forward and be one of -- I guess the sixth most tenured coach in college football, to be the winningest coach in school history, to be in 10 bowl games in the last 12 years, to build a sustainable model of success.
We've had back to back highest GPAs in school history. There's so many positive things happening on our campus through leadership of Boo Corrigan and Kevin Howell, our new chancellor. And to be with a group of guys that, like me, have a big edge to them. It's been probably the most coachable team I've had in a long time, coming off a year where we felt like we left a lot of meat on the bone. They've been very focused, a lot of fun to work with, a lot of tough days, but days that they know they've needed to push this needle where it needs to go.
An addition of several players who I'm sure we'll talk about, but also some changes on the staff, and to be able to promote former players from within, I guess that's when you know you're getting older as a coach, when you get a -- recruit a young man like Isaiah Moore, Gavin Locklear, coach them, take them to graduation, see them work their butts off to try to continue as players, and then to get into the coaching ranks.
And Gavin, now a full-time coach. Actually, Justin's coach in the tight end room. Isaiah Moore working with our linebackers. And these two guys have brought a lot of energy, and their blood is in the bricks, as I like to say, in this program.
Then elevating Elisha Shaw from his role last year to assistant D-line coach and what he brings. And then Kurt Roper is a guy that -- storied offensive coordinator, not only in the ACC at Duke and the success that they had, but in his time in the SEC as an offensive coordinator. Been on my staff for a while now, and Kurt is a guy that brings a lot of energy. He knows how to create cohesion.
I feel like this offense has a lot of talent. They were very young last year, so there's experienced guys that knew what to get better at, and it's not just having good players that matters, it's having good players that play together, and I know Kurt is going to do that. Obviously his relationship and the continuity he brings with our quarterback, I'm sure he'll speak to, but there's a lot of trust there, and that's a big thing in this sport.
Defensively an area that I felt like we struggled last year was getting consistent pressure on the quarterback, and we had a lot of 3rd downs that I think are winnable 3rd downs where we didn't get off the field, and as a former defensive coordinator, pressure on the quarterback is a great fix.
The one thing about DJ Eliot's defenses over the years, everywhere he's been, he's improved their numbers in tackles for loss and sacks. He's learned a lot in this profession as a coordinator in the SEC, ACC and Pac-12, but also in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The one unique thing about both these coordinators is they're similar to me, similar to our players; we've got something to prove. I think for those of you that know me know that that's something I like. I like being in a room with guys that feel like they're being under the radar, feel like maybe there's some things we've got to prove about our team, ourselves as coaches, as players.
So it's a really unique staff. We have gotten younger as a staff, and I think that energy is definitely contagious on the field for these guys at practice.
We have really two different things when you look at our team. Our offense returns a lot of the players that played last year, with the exception of a few transfers on the offensive line. If you look at our skill players, Wesley Grimes, Noah Rogers, Keenan Jackson, Terrell Anderson, guys that played a lot last year at receiver are back at tight end with Justin, coming back and obviously improving.
But adding an experienced player, Cody Hardy, who you guys haven't watched yet. He's really going to be a dominant player in the run game for us. Our tailback, Hollywood Smothers, really had some big plays for us last year, and then the emergence in the off-season of one of our young backs in Duke Scott. We have a lot of guys back on offense along with our quarterbacks.
The first time I've had a returning starter at quarterback in three years, so your off-season as a head coach is tremendously different when you have an off-season with a starting quarterback. A year ago he's trying to learn what it's like to be a college student. He's trying to learn an offense. He's trying to learn the names of his coaches, names of his teammates. This year he's leading those guys. He's taking them out on the field and working on routes. There's a different thing for him. It's a completely different place that he's in at 200 plus pounds compared to the 170-ish that he was when he got here.
Some key pieces defensively; we lost a lot of starters. There's a lot of guys that played that are back, but a lot of starters. So this fall camp will be a very competitive fall camp. I think DJ and the defensive staff did a really good job of adding some quality pieces to the front. Cian Slone, seven-and-a-half sacks last year, really good pass rushers. Sabastian Harsh was a really good player at Wyoming.
Adding those two guys to the edges of our defensive line. Tra Thomas comes in, a guy that can play multiple positions. And Brian Nelson, a guy that got a lot of accolades as a true freshman at North Texas, tested really well for us last week at corner. A safety that's played every position in the back end in JJ Johnson is just a really consistent and good communicator. Kenny Soares, a linebacker that played a lot of positions for Northwestern.
So we've added some pieces that have been on the field playing at their other schools, and then we added some guys that were younger that bring a lot to the table. Jaren Sensabaugh, defensive back, whose father had a great career at the school down the road and played in the NFL for a long time. AJ Richardson has been a delight, great leadership, was a captain as a true freshman at his former school, so has proven leadership.
Then DJ, he's, like me, been through a lot. Through his different stops and learning, it's been fun because I've known him over 20 years, but never worked with him. Just sitting down and talking football. He's a great translator of the changes that we're making.
He's coached in this exact system at another school, and so he knows the verbiage of it, but he also knows how to translate the verbiage of it into other things that we're doing.
We return all of our specialists, so it's nice to have returning experience and proven guys as punter, snapper, kicker, and look forward to seeing what Jonathan Paylor and Hollywood Smothers and some of these guys can do as our returners this season.
This league, conference of quarterbacks, puts a lot of teams in bowl games year in and year out, tons of players in the draft, I think, is also similar to our program, undervalued and under looked at times, but year after year has a team fighting to be in the National Championship. So proud to be a competitive member of the ACC and look forward to chasing our dreams and goals, no different than every year.
We have the same aspirations that we've had, and that's to win every game that we play and to put ourselves in a position to be in the conversation at the end of the year.
We look forward to the opportunity starting Monday with these guys to show that we're ready to do that.