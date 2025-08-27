New Faces, Same Mission: Wolfpack Transfers Eyeing ACC Impact
By the time the weekend is over, college football programs across the nation will have played their first game. Players are experiencing new crowds, environments and playbooks for the first time. Teams going against someone who isn’t their teammate will make for some sloppy games, no doubt. It doesn’t matter. Fans across the country will embrace this weekend with smiles and laughter, as college football is back.
Freshman across the country will get their first taste of college football, but even some upperclassmen may get their first taste of college football as well. Specifically, Power Four college football.
NC State welcomes a brand new transfer portal class, many of whom haven’t played in a Power Four conference like the ACC before. Two of those players took to the podium after practice this week and expressed the feeling of being on a team like NC State.
Two new Power Four players for Wolfpack
Those two were defensive end Cian Slone and linebacker AJ Richardson. Both have found success in their respective lower levels. Slone was a second-team All-Mountain West player a season ago. Richardson enjoyed All-MEAC honors, as he led Norfolk State and the conference as a whole in tackling. Now, both turn the page in their journeys, and Carter-Finely Stadium is ready to welcome each.
“It’s been a blessing,” Richardson said. “Like it’s nothing short of a blessing. I can’t complain about anything. I won’t complain about anything, but just being able to be back here in North Carolina is a big blessing. To be in the state that I grew up in is just a blessing. I’m excited to play at Carter-Finley.”
“It’s been great,” Slone said. “Honestly, yeah, everyone here at NC State has kind of welcomed me with open arms and really took the time being the playbook, kind of getting acclimated to the area. Obviously, Raleigh’s a lot different than Utah. So just kind of getting used to the culture, getting used to everything, and yeah, it’s been a really smooth transition.”
Slone was done with college football just eight months ago, when the Utah State season ended. NC State wasn’t even on his radar, but the Diego Paiva situation happened. Meaning players that came over from Juco schools, like himself, were granted an extra year of eligibility.
Excitement to be in Carter-Finley
Emotions took over Slone, as he instantly hopped into the portal to see where he’d play next. NC State came calling, and it’s been home ever since. He’s only heard stories of gameday; on Thursday, he’ll close the book and experience it for himself.
"It's a very vibrant environment for sure. I mean, it’s the capital of North Carolina,” Slone said. “It’s definitely a different atmosphere than I’m used to, but I mean, like I said before, everyone feels great. The energy, I mean, I haven’t seen game day yet, but I’ve heard stories of game day and I’m just super excited to be a part of it.”
Richardson grew up in North Carolina; taking a step in Carter-Finley will be a dream come true. He now transitions from an FCS school to a Power Four conference. He’s enjoyed the amenities like the weight room and other luxuries NC State can offer.
Staying true to the process
Even with it all now, Richardson isn’t forgetting what got him here.
“Really just preparation,” Richardson said.
“The mental side of the game. Being mentally prepared for all things, whether I’m in, whether I’m not in, I'm in regardless. So if I’m on the sideline, I’m getting mental reps. Those mental reps are just like game reps and then preparation. We always say here that the separation is in the preparation. So my preparation has been I feel top-tier. So that translates to the field.”
The tackling machine is ready to bring his skills to the ACC. Both will most likely see the field Thursday night, and both are ready to showcase the talents that got them here.
He and Slone are ready to prove NC State right for taking chances on them. Richardson isn’t going to stop being who he is on and off the field, and Slone trusts the work he’s put in to get here. Richardson was asked what he swayed in practice from Slone.
“Man, relentless, no wasted movement,” Richardson said. “No wasted movement at all. He’s a great player. Fundamentally sound, and his motor is through the roof like high motor. Like, I consider myself a high motor guy. Watching him on film just makes you wanna be an even more of high-motor guy. He has no wasted movement, and we’ll be ready on Thursday.”
