Looking Ahead to NC State's 2026 Football Schedule

Scheduling is often at the forefront of college football administrators' minds throughout this portion of the season, as teams across the power conferences are scrambling to adjust their schedules as they move toward nine-game league seasons. NC State is no exception to this maddening practice, but the Wolfpack appears set for what should be a fascinating 2026 schedule.

Beginning with a historic trip to Brazil for an ACC matchup against Virginia, the Pack needs to build upon the 7-5 campaign in 2025, but might face some difficulty doing so with a schedule in 2026 loaded with obstacles. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett runs you through next year's schedule and breaks things down from game to game.

Doeren and the Wolfpack ready to go international

When NC State and Virginia became the subject of rumors about a potential game in Brazil, some questioned the validity because of Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren's views on playing games outside of recruiting beds. Clearly, the opportunity to take the Wolfpack international won over the coach, who will be in his 14th season in Raleigh by the time NC State departs for Brazil.

"I'm thankful that (athletic director Boo Corrigan) wanted to do and he was excited about it, just like I was," Doeren said. "That was a short conversation. 'Hey, do you want to play in Brazil?' Hell yes. And let's make sure it's safe for our guys. That's the biggest thing. You want to have a good place to play, and you want to have security and safety and all that while you're there."

During his Early Signing Period press conference a few weeks ago, Doeren expressed his excitement over the game, not just for his team, but for himself, too.

"What a great opportunity. I told the team this: I have been coaching 32 years of college football. All, and I've never been out of the country to coach a game, and so it's unique," Doeren said.

The game will take place at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. NC State's announcement indicated that the event is powered by a group called Athlete Advantage, as well as Brasil Sports Business. The NFL already made a footprint in South America with two games in Brazil over the last two seasons, which were deemed to be a success in terms of fan interest on the continent.

