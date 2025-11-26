Anthony Carter Jr. Opens Up on Final Wolfpack Days, UNC
RALEIGH — The final week of the regular season has arrived for NC State football, but it won't be the end of the 2025 campaign with a trip to a postseason bowl game already secured for the Wolfpack. However, it's the beginning of the end for many of the seniors on the team.
That group will be celebrated on Saturday night before the team plays its rivalry game against North Carolina. One of the key members of the senior leadership throughout the year has been offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr., who is the longest tenured member of the offense.
Carter spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice about his final weeks as a member of the Wolfpack, the rivalry with the Tar Heels and more.
Watch the Availability
Carter's Noteworthy Quotes
On the final days of his college career
- "I'm just trying to enjoy the moment. It's been a journey, a long time, so I think just cherishing these moments with the guys, the young guys, the older guys as well, other seniors as well, but mostly just enjoying it."
- "Just reminiscing on when I first got to college and stuff like that. Just to be able to enjoy these last few days and stuff like that. It's been fun..."
On knowing head coach Dave Doeren for eight years
- "Coming up to games, stuff like that.. So that relationship began before I got here. It was always good to build that relationship... It's been a long time, so it's fun to see our journey and relationship build over the years, so I'm grateful for (Doeren)."
- "When I came out of high school, I had an injury and he still honored that scholarship, so I'm thankful to him for that and still having that loyalty and trust between each other."
On what makes the rivalry game against North Carolina different than the rest of the Wolfpack's schedule
- "It's going to be one of those real physical and chippy games. I think it's about having composure, making sure that everyone's on the same page, locked in. Controlling emotions, that's the biggest thing. Rivalry games, a lot of people go over the top with it."
- "I think just the team that's able to control their emotions go out there and execute and still go out there handle businesses is the biggest team in these rivalry games. That's usually the team names are winning."
