Anthony Carter Jr. Opens Up on Final Wolfpack Days, UNC

The veteran offensive lineman discussed this week's rivalry matchup against the Tar Heels and his journey with NC State.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3), guard Anthony Carter Jr. (75), and quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — The final week of the regular season has arrived for NC State football, but it won't be the end of the 2025 campaign with a trip to a postseason bowl game already secured for the Wolfpack. However, it's the beginning of the end for many of the seniors on the team.

That group will be celebrated on Saturday night before the team plays its rivalry game against North Carolina. One of the key members of the senior leadership throughout the year has been offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr., who is the longest tenured member of the offense.

Carter spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice about his final weeks as a member of the Wolfpack, the rivalry with the Tar Heels and more.

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Anthony Carter Jr. (75) warms up prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On the final days of his college career

  • "I'm just trying to enjoy the moment. It's been a journey, a long time, so I think just cherishing these moments with the guys, the young guys, the older guys as well, other seniors as well, but mostly just enjoying it."
  • "Just reminiscing on when I first got to college and stuff like that. Just to be able to enjoy these last few days and stuff like that. It's been fun..."
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On knowing head coach Dave Doeren for eight years

  • "Coming up to games, stuff like that.. So that relationship began before I got here. It was always good to build that relationship... It's been a long time, so it's fun to see our journey and relationship build over the years, so I'm grateful for (Doeren)."
  • "When I came out of high school, I had an injury and he still honored that scholarship, so I'm thankful to him for that and still having that loyalty and trust between each other."
Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack cheerleader celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On what makes the rivalry game against North Carolina different than the rest of the Wolfpack's schedule

  • "It's going to be one of those real physical and chippy games. I think it's about having composure, making sure that everyone's on the same page, locked in. Controlling emotions, that's the biggest thing. Rivalry games, a lot of people go over the top with it."
  • "I think just the team that's able to control their emotions go out there and execute and still go out there handle businesses is the biggest team in these rivalry games. That's usually the team names are winning."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.