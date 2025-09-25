Anthony Carter Jr. Represents NC State on Prestigious List
North Carolina football offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr. has been recognized as one of the nation’s top scholar-athletes, earning a spot on the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced. It’s a list of 177 semifinalists, and the awards are in their 36th year, naming the best football scholar-athletes in the nation.
The Campbell Trophy celebrates the combination of academic excellence, football achievement and leadership skills amongst college athletes. Carter is one of NC State’s most experienced veterans and embodies all three of these qualities.
A Charlotte native, Carter, graduated in May of 2024 with a degree in communication and a minor in media studies. He’s currently pursuing a Master’s in Liberal Studies. Carter is a three-time member of the ACC All-American Football Team and landed on the ACC Academic Honor Roll in the five years he’s been a member of the Wolfpack.
On the field, Carter is that veteran presence that quarterback CJ Bailey can rely on. Entering 2025, he was the most experienced player returning to the Wolfpack offense, having 1,773 career snaps. He posted 35 knockdown blocks and a team-high 20 sustained blockers in 2024. His contributions to the team have helped the Wolfpack to qualify for a bowl game in every season of his career.
Carter’s impact off the field is evident. He’s a founding member and leader of “Pack Shop,” a group of minority student-athletes who meet to discuss life challenges and leadership. He also serves as a yearly speaker for NC State’s USC 101 class for freshman student-athletes, helping new students with time management, adjusting to college and being a good teammate.
He has represented the program on the Leadership Council for two seasons and is an active volunteer in the community, giving time to Habitat for Humanity and other service efforts.
This past summer, Carter attended the “O-Line Mastermind Summit” in Texas, where he trained alongside current college linemen who learned from NFL veterans.
The NFF will announce 12-16 finalists on Oct. 22, each of whom will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as part of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to Las Vegas for the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9, where one individual will be given the Campbell Trophy and receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
For Carter, being on the watchlist heightens his career, which is built on discipline, leadership and excellence on and off the field.
