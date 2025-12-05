Auburn Loss Marks Significant Missed Opportunity for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State suffered its third loss of the 2025-26 season, falling to No. 20 Auburn 83-73 on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday. The defeat marked the Wolfpack's third loss in the last week, as head coach Will Wade and his group suffered two losses in the Southwest Maui Invitational and fell out of the AP Top 25.

Wednesday's trip to the Plains to face the Tigers presented NC State with a major chance to turn things around in a hurry and improve its resumé, but the Pack couldn't handle star performances from Kevin Overton and Keyshawn Hall. Now, the Wolfpack is staring down two more non-conference games against quality competition as the last two chances to make a name for itself nationally.

Wade knows what's at stake in December now

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade directs his team during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

In terms of the metrics, NC State won't have to worry too much about the loss to Auburn. The Wolfpack landed at No. 33 in the KenPom rankings and sat at No. 40 in the first release of the NET earlier in the week. It's lower than Wade and his staff would like to be, but the Pack still can climb out of the hole it's dug itself and salvage the non-conference campaign. Even so, Wade understands the gravity of the situation.

"It's tough. Our backs are against the wall and we're going to have two more opportunities and we've got to start building towards those opportunities," the coach said after losing to Auburn. "We've got a quick turnaround... We've got a quick turnaround to play Saturday afternoon against Asheville, a good team that beat Greensboro the other night."

NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead NC State Wolfpack 41-35 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game against UNC Asheville, NC State will face a Liberty program that made the NCAA Tournament after going 28-7 a season ago. Then, perhaps the biggest matchup of the non-conference campaign arrives, as the Wolfpack hosts Kansas in the Lenovo Center. The loss to Auburn and the performance on the island have made that close to a must-win game for the Pack.

"You can't keep kicking away opportunities," Wade said. "Fortunately, our league's done better. So we're going to have way more opportunities in the league, but I mean, you've got to win the games. That was what was backbreaking about Maui. I mean, look, this was always going to be pushing a boulder up the hill coming (to Auburn)."

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade talks with his bench as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An improved ACC should help the Wolfpack, as Wade indicated. But conference schedules can get tricky and both Wade and his players would prefer to play the season without any added pressure than the amount that already exists. NC State will have to find a way to make the most out of the December schedule to avoid that scenario.

