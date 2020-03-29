AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

'ACC Best Player' Bracket Comes Down to State vs. Syracuse

Brett Friedlander

Let's face it, the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" bracket isn't actually a competition to determine the league's top performer of the past half century.

Otherwise, Ralph Sampson wouldn't have been eliminated in the second round and Phil Ford would have been seeded significantly higher than Zion Williamson rather than the other way around.

And Maryland's Len Bias would be a No. 1 seed instead of nowhere to be found while half the bracket consists of players that never actually played in the ACC.

In reality, the fictional tournament is nothing more than a popularity contest to determine which ACC fan base is most supportive of its former stars.

So while the competition has only reached the Elite Eight round, the two schools vying for the championship have already been determined.

It's come down to a battle between NC State and Syracuse. 

Just check out the region final lineup, with all four matchups featuring the Wolfpack against the Orange:  

It's Wolfpack's David Thompson against the Orange's Derrick Coleman in the "Brooklyn Region," Rodney Monroe against Syracuse's Billy Owens in the "Washington D.C. Region," Julius Hodge against Dwayne "Pearl" Washington in the "Greensboro Region" and T.J. Warren against Carmelo Anthony in the "Charlotte Region."

Voting in the Greensboro Region ...

And the Charlotte Region has already begun ...

Proof of the subjective nature of this competition came in the Sweet 16 round, when Thompson, universally acknowledge as the greatest player in ACC history by anyone who actually saw him play, had to come from way behind with a late surge of Wolfpack votes to squeak past North Carolina's James Worthy by a 51.2%-48.8% margin.

In that same bracket, Coleman ousted Michael Jordan in a matchup that shouldn't have been a contest had statistical performance actually been a determining factor.

Along those same lines, no one can legitimately argue that Monroe -- as successful as he was -- had a better college career than Christian Laettner. But thanks to the support of Wolfpack Nation, he outpolled the two-time Duke national champion and National Player of the Year.

The final two rounds will be a formality. In this popularity contest, whichever fan base gets its players through the current round of voting will ultimately produce the winner.

 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Flashback: A Pair of Consolation Garden Parties

The only two basketball games NC State has ever played on this date, March 28, happened exactly 50 years apart. And they had a lot in common. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dennis Smith Jr. Steps Up For Hometown of Fayetteville

Former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr., who now plays for the NBA's New York Knicks, has purchased food vouchers for first reponders in his hometown of Fayetteville and is providing computers to help local students continue their education during the coronavirus shutdown. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five More Recruits Report Wolfpack Football Offers

Even without the benefit of in-person visits, NC State football coach Dave Doeren continues to be active on the recruiting trail, handing out four more offers during the past week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Done In By a Different Virus

With point guard Cat Barber weakened by a stomach bug that had him violently ill the night before, NC State had its NCAA tournament run ended by Louisville on this date in 1985. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA has issued a warning to schools not following the…

Brett Friedlander

If you absolutely can't live without an actual live sports highlight,…

Brett Friedlander

All Four State Players into Sweet 16 of ACC's "Best of" Bracket

T.J. Warren and Julius Hodge pulled off major upsets while David Thompson and Rodney Monroe also advanced in the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" bracket. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Adjusting to Hardships of Coronavirus Crisis

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts provided an update Thursday on what he's doing to stay busy, how his players handled the disappointment of the season's premature end, recruiting and a number of other subjects related to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Schools are taking a major financial hit because of the cancellation…

Brett Friedlander

Ty Evans Still Competing For QB Job, Even Without Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Ty Evans was hoping to battle for NC State's starting quarterback job this spring. Instead, he's doing the best he can to stay sharp during the coronavirus shutdown by throwing to former high school teammates in Colorado. Read more

Brett Friedlander