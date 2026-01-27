Extra Motivation Awaits Quadir Copeland Against Syracuse

RALEIGH — Quadir Copeland's journey to becoming NC State's fiery, dynamic point guard started at another ACC institution. The 6-foot-6 guard from Philadelphia began his career at Syracuse University, playing one season under Jim Boeheim and one under his successor, Adrian "Red" Autry. Now, he'll have his first, and maybe his only chance to face off against his old school.

The Wolfpack is set to host the Orange at the Lenovo Center on Tuesday, with Copeland's name being mentioned as the dominant storyline. While just one of the Wolfpack guard's teammates remains on Autry's roster, Copeland likely views Tuesday's game as a proving ground to show off just how far he's come since leaving.

Leaving the Orange

Feb 17, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Quadir Copeland (24) reacts after a foul against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Between his two seasons at Syracuse, Copeland started just one game. The Orange had a talented backcourt in his sophomore season, with Judah Mintz and JJ Starling handling the ball the majority of the time. That made Copeland the odd man out at times, especially given his struggles to stretch out defenses as a 3-point shooter.

"He wasn't here long enough," Autry said of his former player. "I thought the year that he was here with me, he had the ball in his hands more. He became more of a playmaking wing for us. I think eventually, it would have progressed into him being more of a main ball-handler at some point, which is where he's at now."

Nov 27, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Adrian Autry looks on against the Cornell Big Red during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The issue was simple for Copeland. He believed he was more valuable and talented than he was allowed to be in Syracuse. Autry was adamant that he always wanted multiple ball handlers on his team, a strategy still being implemented in 2026. That belief allowed Syracuse and Copeland to part ways somewhat mutually, at least according to Autry.

"It was a lot of factors. I think, obviously, with the free market and the opportunities," Autry started. "We were in a transition, obviously with me, so I think there were some things that kind of needed to happen as far as him having to make the decision. Ultimately, he made his decision, which worked out for him. I'm happy it worked out for him."

Maturing under Wade

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and McNeese State Cowboys guard Quadir Copeland (11) fight for a loose ball during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Fate brought Copeland into contact with Will Wade as he embarked on his second season coaching at McNeese State. The coach recruited Copeland out of the transfer portal without the guard ever visiting Lake Charles, Louisiana, to check things out in person. In theory, the emotional, gritty guard was a perfect fit for Wade's personality. However, things didn't click right away.

"I think he would tell you there was a lot of tough love," Wade said about the early days of the relationship. "We held the line on some things and we had some rough patches. I sent him from McNeese for 10 days. I kicked him off the team... He didn't know whether he was ever going to come back... He's come out on the other side better for it."

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts after losing in a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Copeland developed into an important cog in McNeese's run to a second-straight NCAA Tournament. He scored 16 points in the Cowboys' win over Clemson in the opening round, directly helping Wade land the NC State job just a few days later. He grew as a player and a person with his new coach, but Wade could tell there was too much good to work with when they met.

"There's a lot more depth to him than meets the eye," Wade said. "He's a very caring person, he's got a good heart... There is a lot beneath his exterior. There's a really rock-solid interior and a rock-solid way about him. He's grown. He's not the same person or player that he was at Syracuse. I think he'd tell you that he's made some mistakes... I'm proud of his growth."

The Wolfpack gets its volcano

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Copeland's zealous personality struck a lot of chords across the ACC when he played for the Orange, including fans at NC State. Since joining the program, Wolfpack fans have learned what the guard brings to the table and just how important his sometimes-brash behavior can be when it's time to win basketball games.

Whether he's flexing his muscles at the camera or talking trash to the ground after a made basket to avoid getting a technical foul, there is never any doubt about the level of energy Copeland brings. The concern for Wade and his coaching staff is over when to let the guard off the reins and when to harness the chaos he brings to the basketball court. Before the season, Wade called him a " Volcano ."

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts to the Pittsburgh student section after a made basket against the Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When the volcano erupts is sometimes uncontrollable. An emotional game against his former team and a coach who didn't seem too regretful about parting ways with Copeland could be the perfect cocktail for an explosion. The Wolfpack must hope the guard shows how he's grown with efficiency rather than with emotion, however.

