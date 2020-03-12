Swofford: The Games Will Go On (For Now)

Despite growing concerns over the spreading coronavirus crisis, ACC commissioner John Swofford has announced that the conference's men's basketball tournament will continue as scheduled Thursday.

The decision to play goes against a nationwide trend that has seen both the NBA and NHL suspend their seasons and the Ivy League cancel its postseason tournament as a public health precaution.

While the games will go on, starting with an afternoon session that includes NC State's quarterfinal matchup against Duke, they will be played without fans in the stands at Greensboro Coliseum.

The ACC announced in a statement Wednesday night that it would close its doors to everyone other than "essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members.”

Only a few hours earlier, the NCAA imposed similar restrictions on attendance for its national championship tournament starting next week.

"The most important aspect of this is the safety of fans, anyone associated with this tournament and the greater population," Swofford said at a press conference prior to Thursday's opening game between Florida State and Clemson. "This is something that is much bigger than this tournament. something we haven't faced in our lifetime."

Playing the games in an atmosphere without fans will make these championship events feel more like preseason "secret scrimmage," but according to NCAA president Mark Emmert, the drastic measures were deemed necessary after consultation with medical experts from across the country.

“We recognize our tournaments bring people from all around the country together," Emmert told the Associated Press. "They’re not just regional events. They’re big national events. It’s a very, very hard decision for all the obvious reasons.”

NC State coach Kevin Keatts, asked about the situation before the announcement to play without fans was made, said that he's not in a position to question the decisions made by those above him in the leadership structure.

With or without people in the stands, he said his job is to prepare his team to play a basketball game under the conditions that are presented to it.

"It's a serious problem and it's not an athletic problem," Keatts said. "It's a problem all across the country, and so I don't think anybody here or anybody in the sports world should obviously complain about what the people that know what's going on will decide to do.



"In our situation, we'll play wherever they tell us, but we also want to make sure that our kids and our coaches are all protected and are safe. I don't really have a true answer other than I'm not the smartest guy when it comes to this. I'm going to listen to the people that's above us, and wherever they tell us to go, wherever they tell us to play, or if it's fans or not fans, we'll do it."

Coronaviruses are a family of hundreds of viruses that can cause fever, respiratory problems and in some cases, as gastrointestinal symptoms.

They are spread through human contact, usually thorough droplets of saliva carried in the air for up to six feet when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Viral particles can be breathed in, land on surfaces that people touch or be transferred when shaking hands or sharing a drink with someone who has the virus.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 37 deaths, have been reported across the U.S. as of Wednesday afternoon. Eight of those cases have been reported in North Carolina.

Among those infected is Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert.

Swofford said that while today's games will be played as scheduled, the rest of the tournament could still potentially be canceled if further developments deem that necessary.

He added that all ACC spring sports events will also be closed to the public until further notice.

"We have had to make adjustments," Swofford said "Hopefully we won’t have to make more. But if we have to, we will. We want the environment for the players to be as good as it can be."