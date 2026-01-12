NC State Has 4 Opportunities for Signature Win in ACC
North Carolina State came up with a dominant road win over Florida State over the weekend to improve to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in conference play as it seeks an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Wolfpack is now tied with No. 23 Virginia for fourth place in the ACC, trailing No. 6 Duke, Clemson, and Miami, who have yet to lose an ACC contest.
We're still a ways from March and the NCAA Tournament, and NC State looks like it has a shot to get in the dance. However, its resume lacks a true signature win.
Past Opportunities for a Signature Win
For the sake of simplicity of the argument, I'm going to consider a "signature win" any opportunity against a Top 25 team. By that metric, North Carolina State has had three chances so far, coming out on the wrong end of all of them. One was a close overtime game against Kansas, while the others were double-digit losses to Auburn and Virginia.
On the bright side, NC State has no"bad losses, and, as an ACC basketball team, there will be plenty of opportunities to boost the resume and pick up that signature win.
Upcoming Opportunities
It may not quite be the gauntlet of a league it once was, but there are still quality basketball teams in the ACC, and some even remain among or near the upper echelon of the sport.
However, NC State's next signature opportunity is a surprising one. It comes in early February against No. 24 SMU in Dallas. The Mustangs aren't usually in this position, but a 12-4 star, including a convincing win over North Carolina and a close call on the road against Duke, has Andy Enfield's crew thinking big. Yet, it would be a great opportunity for NC State to snatch a big win.
February brings three more ranked opponents NC State's way. The Wolfpack will travel to No. 20 Louisville and No. 23 Virginia, while hosting in-state rival No. 17 North Carolina. A win in any of those would be huge. A road "upset" is probably more significant for the resume, but taking down North Carolina is always near the top of an NC State fan's wish list.
And taking down Duke is right there with it. Oddly enough, the Blue Devils will be NC State's final chance to get a signature win by the end of the regular season. The Wolfpack will play host to the ACC leader on March 2, the second-to-last game of the regular season.
Other teams on the schedule could move their way into the top 25 and qualify as a "signature win," but failing to pull off any of the aforementioned upsets would mean the last chance to earn it would be in the ACC Tournament.
The win may not be entirely crucial for the Wolfpack's NCAA fate, but you don't want to be sitting around wondering if you did enough to make the field on Selection Sunday. Eventually, you have to beat somebody to prove you belong, and the easiest way to do that is to get that "signature win."
