NC State Has 4 Opportunities for Signature Win in ACC

North Carolina State came up with a dominant road win over Florida State over the weekend to improve to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in conference play as it seeks an NCAA Tournament appearance.



The Wolfpack is now tied with No. 23 Virginia for fourth place in the ACC, trailing No. 6 Duke, Clemson, and Miami, who have yet to lose an ACC contest.



Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

We're still a ways from March and the NCAA Tournament, and NC State looks like it has a shot to get in the dance. However, its resume lacks a true signature win.



Past Opportunities for a Signature Win

For the sake of simplicity of the argument, I'm going to consider a "signature win" any opportunity against a Top 25 team. By that metric, North Carolina State has had three chances so far, coming out on the wrong end of all of them. One was a close overtime game against Kansas, while the others were double-digit losses to Auburn and Virginia.



Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Cam Miles (2) loses the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) looks on during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On the bright side, NC State has no"bad losses, and, as an ACC basketball team, there will be plenty of opportunities to boost the resume and pick up that signature win.



Upcoming Opportunities



It may not quite be the gauntlet of a league it once was, but there are still quality basketball teams in the ACC, and some even remain among or near the upper echelon of the sport.



Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) and guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) celebrate on the court after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, NC State's next signature opportunity is a surprising one. It comes in early February against No. 24 SMU in Dallas. The Mustangs aren't usually in this position, but a 12-4 star, including a convincing win over North Carolina and a close call on the road against Duke, has Andy Enfield's crew thinking big. Yet, it would be a great opportunity for NC State to snatch a big win.



February brings three more ranked opponents NC State's way. The Wolfpack will travel to No. 20 Louisville and No. 23 Virginia, while hosting in-state rival No. 17 North Carolina. A win in any of those would be huge. A road "upset" is probably more significant for the resume, but taking down North Carolina is always near the top of an NC State fan's wish list.



Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils players (left to right) Pat Ngongba II, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster huddle during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

And taking down Duke is right there with it. Oddly enough, the Blue Devils will be NC State's final chance to get a signature win by the end of the regular season. The Wolfpack will play host to the ACC leader on March 2, the second-to-last game of the regular season.



Other teams on the schedule could move their way into the top 25 and qualify as a "signature win," but failing to pull off any of the aforementioned upsets would mean the last chance to earn it would be in the ACC Tournament.



Mar 27, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; General views of the logo on the court during practice at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The win may not be entirely crucial for the Wolfpack's NCAA fate, but you don't want to be sitting around wondering if you did enough to make the field on Selection Sunday. Eventually, you have to beat somebody to prove you belong, and the easiest way to do that is to get that "signature win."