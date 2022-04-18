Barber honored by G League

Cat Barber made his NBA debut in 2021-22. The former NC State point guard made an impression on the NBA G League also.

After finishing the campaign as the only player in the league in the top-10 in both scoring and assists per game, Barber was named to the NBA G League All-Second Team on Monday.

Barber averaged 23 points and 8.1 assists per contest for the College Park Skyhawks, who reached postseason play after ending the regular season with an 11-game winning streak.

The Skyhawks are the third NBA G League team that Barber has played for in five seasons in the league. He has also appeared for the Delaware 87ers and Greensboro Swarm.

On Christmas Day in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks gave Barber his NBA debut and he would appear in three games. He has been named G League Player of the Week twice in his professional career.

