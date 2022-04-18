Skip to main content
Barber honored by G League

Barber honored by G League

Former NC State guard Cat Barber has been named to the NBA G League's All-Second Team.

Former NC State guard Cat Barber has been named to the NBA G League's All-Second Team.

Cat Barber made his NBA debut in 2021-22. The former NC State point guard made an impression on the NBA G League also.

After finishing the campaign as the only player in the league in the top-10 in both scoring and assists per game, Barber was named to the NBA G League All-Second Team on Monday.

Barber averaged 23 points and 8.1 assists per contest for the College Park Skyhawks, who reached postseason play after ending the regular season with an 11-game winning streak. 

The Skyhawks are the third NBA G League team that Barber has played for in five seasons in the league. He has also appeared for the Delaware 87ers and Greensboro Swarm. 

On Christmas Day in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks gave Barber his NBA debut and he would appear in three games. He has been named G League Player of the Week twice in his professional career.

Be sure to follow @RobMcLamb for updates on NC State Athletics!

Facebook: All-Wolfpack, Twitter: @NCStateonSI, Instagram: @NCStateon SI

Cat Barber 1
Basketball

Barber honored by G League

By Rob McLamb1 minute ago
Wolfpack fans cheer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Sports

Welcome to All-Wolfpack

By Rob McLamb4 hours ago
nc state softball stadium
Sports

Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports

By Rob McLambApr 17, 2022
USATSI_13694362
Football

NC State believes in Houston

By Rob McLambApr 16, 2022
state baseball handshake line
Sports

NC State sweeps twin-bill

By Rob McLambApr 16, 2022
doak field
Sports

NC State changes schedule with BC

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsApr 15, 2022
state baseball handshake line
Sports

Pack walks off Eagles

By Rob McLambApr 15, 2022
Tanner Ingle makes a tackle during last year's game at Syracuse
Football

Pack taking expectations in stride

By Rob McLambApr 16, 2022
state baseball handshake line
Sports

Pack set to host Eagles

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsApr 14, 2022