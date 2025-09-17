Pack Pros Reunite: NC State Alumni Meet in the NFL
It was a blast from the past for North Carolina State football fans who watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend in the NFL. Two of the Wolfpack’s best linebackers in recent memory took part in the matchup.
Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson and Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas were teammates at NC State from 2019-22. Both took the next step to the NFL, furthering the “Pack Pros” lineage.
The Seahawks came out on top 31-17, but Wilson had a vintage day on the field, Wolfpack fans wouldn’t be surprised by. He led the Steelers in tackles with 10, eight being solo, and one sack. Thomas only played seven snaps and didn’t record a tackle.
Time with the Wolfpack
Heart and soul. Two vital parts of a defense, Thomas and Wilson embodied it as members of the Wolfpack. Both faced obstacles and adversity in Raleigh – injuries sidelined them for a period of time. Wilson, more than Thomas. Wilson faced two season-ending injuries with the Wolfpack, one in 2018 and 2021.
Regardless, the two still anchored the middle of the field. The 2022 season was their best together. Wilson was coming off an injury, but led the 15th-ranked team in the ACC in tackles per game and was third on the team with 83.
Thomas, on the other hand, was seventh in the ACC in tackles, but led the Wolfpack in tackles with 103. The AP named him a first-team All-ACC performer for the season, but he was on the second team on the official league team.
Time to level up
Thomas would go on to the NFL draft after the 2022 season, eventually going undrafted but eventually getting signed by the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas has been a Seahawk since August 2023.
Wilson earned the 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and the Butkus award (the nation’s top linebacker). The performance put him on NFL radars as he entered the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers were intrigued by his production in college and selected him in the third round.
Wilson has totaled 93 tackles in his time at the NFL level; meanwhile, Thomas has totaled 18. The two have found their roles in the league, and both look to get even better as the years move on.
