Why NC State’s Offensive Line Struggled in the Run Game
Throughout Weeks 2 through 4 of the college football season, NC State’s running back Hollywood Smothers averaged 7.4 yards per carry. In the loss to Virginia Tech, he only averaged 4.2 yards per carry. An over three-yard difference. It may not seem like much, but for the Wolfpack, having a back like Smothers is a true difference maker. He leads the ACC in rushing throughout five weeks and was a major factor in all three of NC State’s wins this season.
The Hokies gave up 251 rushing yards to the Old Dominion Monarchs in Week 3, making the NC State struggles all the more surprising. Head coach Dave Doeren knows it’s just the basics that limited NC State’s rushing attack.
“Football is about fundamentals,” Doeren said. “It's blocking and tackling, footwork, pad level, leverage, pursuit angles, and effort. And the bottom line, you know, in any loss is we have to do a better job as coaches getting our players to be able to execute…I felt like we lost the line of scrimmage enough in that game to prevent us from being efficient on offense. There was a lot of negative yardage plays.”
Football is a sport that, at its core, is simple. The X’s and O’s can get creative, and game planning can decide games, but at its very core – it’s all about execution. The Wolfpack offensive line didn’t execute with urgency against the Hokies' defensive line, and Smothers, along with the final score, backed up that notion.
With all that said, let’s take a look at some examples showcasing the simple struggles NC State’s offensive line faced this past Saturday.
Getting overpowered at the line of scrimmage
The easiest killer of any type of run game is simply getting overpowered at the point of attack. There were multiple instances where Smothers got the handoff, already having a guy in his face.
11:25 remaining in the first quarter, second-and-13
It starts on the first offensive drive of the game. There isn’t a scheme that can fix penetration in a run game. Here, offensive tackle Jaccarrius Peak is lined up against Virginia Tech EDGE Ben Bell. The Wolfpack is running a simple zone scheme to Peak’s side, with everyone taking a step left. Before Smothers even gets the ball, Bell is in the backfield.
Bell just steps inside while Peak is moving towards the outside, moving across his face. Since the left guard and center are double-teaming the three-technique, they aren’t responsible for Bell. It was a one-on-one matchup for Peak, and Bell just made the play by crashing inside.
14:20 remaining in the second quarter, fourth-and-1
On this play, it looks like there is confusion from the NC State offensive line. The Wolfpack is running a common run scheme called duo, essentially having multiple double teams working up to the second level.
Since Smothers is getting the ball and running towards the left, center Jalen Grant and right guard Spike Sowells should be double-teaming the one-technique up to No. 3 (linebacker for Virginia Tech). Grant never works up to the second level, causing Smothers to have zero room on this fourth down and creating a turnover on downs for the NC State offense.
Uncommon game from Hardy
9:03 remaining in the second quarter, second-and-13
Tight end Cody Hardy in the run game has been a force early on this season, but against Virginia Tech, he had some rare misses in it as well. Here on this GH Counter from the Wolfpack, Hardy is supposed to work up to the second level of the defense and in this instance, he’s responsible for No. 3.
He works up and just plainly misses him, and the linebacker ends up making the play. Football is a team sport, and we’ve seen it in three plays so far. No matter how good Smothers is, even if one player misses an assignment, it’s hard for him to gain any room within the run game.
12:00 remaining in the third quarter, third-and-1
A pivotal short-yardage situation for NC State. The offense brought in the package led by quarterback Will Wilson, indicating a run in a short-yardage situation.
NC State is running a GH counter again, and Hardy is responsible for down blocking the lineman right in front of him. He engages and loses leverage, leading him to get beaten. His man ends up making the play, leading to Wilson being tackled short of the line to gain.
