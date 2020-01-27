Keatts 'Hopeful' for Bates, Andree Return Tonight

Speculation is running rampant about the availability of North Carolina's Cole Anthony for tonight's rivalry basketball game against NC State at PNC Arena.

Somewhat overshadowed in the hoopla is the fact that the Wolfpack has two key players that may or may not be ready to play against the Tar Heels.

Redshirt freshman big man Manny Bates and graduate forward Pat Andree have both missed the past two games because of injury. But they took part in their team's pregame shootaround before Saturday's loss at Georgia Tech and appear to be close to a return.

Coach Kevin Keatts, asked specifically about Bates during his postgame press conference, said he is "hopeful" that Bates that the ACC's leading shot blocker will be ready after suffering a blow to the back of his neck against Clemson on Jan. 18.

"We're hopeful for Monday, but we don't know," Keatts said. "He was able to work out with our team (Saturday) morning during shootaround and got some shots up. But he hasn't had any contact. Hopefully when we get back in the gym (Sunday), we'll be able to put him through some contact stuff."

The 6-foot-11 Bates, who is no longer in concussion protocol, averages 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game. Andree, whose injured right foot is no longer in a walking boot, is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Bates and Andree are the fifth and sixth Wolfpack players to miss at least one game because of injury this season. Saturday's game in Atlanta marked the sixth time in nine games that State played an ACC game with at least one key player sidelined.