NC State Women's Basketball Needs to Respond Against Florida State

RALEIGH — After Monday's gut-wrenching loss to the rivals from down the road in Chapel Hill, NC State women's basketball faces a situation where it needs to get things going in a hurry to improve its resumé come ACC Tournament time. The Wolfpack's next test comes Thursday, as Wes Moore and his team host Florida State at Reynolds Coliseum for the second game in four days.

The Seminoles don't pose much resistance from a record standpoint or talent perspective, but Thursday's game is as much about beating the Seminoles as it is regaining confidence for NC State. The lackluster offensive showing against UNC isn't conducive to success moving forward, but the players who struggled can quickly erase those woes.

What to expect from Florida State

Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff reacts during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Exactech Arena at the Steven C. O Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 20, 2025. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seminoles are a much stronger offensive group than they are defensively, scoring 73.6 points per game while allowing 76. Those defensive struggles have led to a poor 7-15 start overall and a dismal 2-8 start to the ACC schedule. Still, there are some reasons for concern for the Wolfpack as it prepares for the visit from FSU.

Florida State has one of the few players in the ACC who can match up with Tilda Trygger in junior center Pania Davis. Both players stand 6-foot-6, with Davis averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds so far this season. FSU is led by sophomore guard Sole Williams, who averages 15.4 points and 3.0 assists per game.

How the Wolfpack can bounce back

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Any turnaround the Wolfpack hopes for starts with its backcourt. Both Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones struggled to score the basketball against UNC after the pair excelled offensively in the two weeks prior. Brooks and Jones combined to shoot 6-of-22 in the 61-59 loss to UNC, ending a stretch of three-straight 19-plus point games for the former.

Both Moore and junior forward Khamil Pierre felt as though the team settled too much with its shot selection in the Monday loss, so the Pack must be more deliberate and patient offensively. The Seminoles have obviously struggled to stop opponents, so there should be ample opportunities for NC State to regain some confidence as a group.

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zamareya Jones (3) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

This younger, more inexperienced version of the Wolfpack has certainly taken its lumps, but the team continued to show its growth, even in the loss to the Tar Heels. Moore reiterated that State must find a way to stick together through adversity the rest of the way. If it can, there is still hope for a run when the calendar turns to March.

