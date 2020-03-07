Manny Bates Not Playing Against Wake Forest

The last time the NC State basketball team played at PNC Arena, Manny Bates had the best game of his career -- piling up personal bests of 15 points and 10 rebounds in a key ACC win against Pittsburgh.

Friday on Senior Night, Bates isn't playing at all.

The redshirt freshman, who leads the ACC in blocked shots, is on the bench wearing a sweat suit for the Wolfpack's regular season finale against Wake Forest.

No explanation has been given for Bates absence, although team spokesman Craig Hammell said that coach Kevin Keatts will comment on the situation after the game. According to a source, however, the situation involves an injury rather than discipline.

Bates sat out last season with his second shoulder surgery in as many years, but has been a steady performer for the Wolfpack this season -- especially on the defensive end.

The 6-foot-11 Fayetteville native is averaging 5.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 65.3 percent from the floor. His 82 blocked shots are already a school freshman record. He ranks sixth in the nation in that category and is vying to become only the second State player to lead the ACC in blocks, joining BeeJay Anya in 2013-14.