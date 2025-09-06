What Virginia OC Des Kitchings Said Before NC State's Game
It’s just a matter of time before NC State and Virginia kick off in a rare non-conference battle. Both teams opened up their 2025 season with a win over a group of five opponents, but now each will get a level up in the competition, respectively.
This week, Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings met with the media to speak about NC State and his own offense. Here’s what the third-year coordinator had to say.
Talented receiving core for the Cavaliers
Virginia has serious speed on the outside, particularly with the wide receiver position. Cam Ross and Trell Harris both possess the attribute, especially after the catch. Ross had 81 yards after the catch in week one, with Harris having 23.
- “We hope that the trend continues because they both bring the speed element that we’ve been seeking in the receiver room,” Kitchings said.
- "Both guys are competitive and they do a good job catching the football, but not only that, it’s the YAC … you don’t always have to throw it 40-yards down the field to try to create a super explosive play, just get the ball to their hands in their hands in space and let playmakers make plays.”
The secondary for the Wolfpack defense gave up 157 yards after the catch against the Pirates, another YAC threat entering Carter-Finley Stadium for the second week in a row.
Can Virginia offensive line build off strong week one
NC State’s defense line was able to cause havoc in week one. Graduate EDGE defenders Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh were in the backfield all game alone a week ago. Now they face a new, more powerful test in the Virginia offensive line.
- “I saw a group that played well with no sacks,” Kitching on the Cavaliers' offensive line performance in week one. “There were a couple of quarterback hits that we got to eliminate. There are multiple reasons for that. I thought they played well together and the line of scrimmage allowed us to run the football. Took pride protecting the quarterback
NC State only allowed 30 rushing yards in Week 1 and only sacked the quarterback once. Getting the quarterback on the ground is a stat the unit would like to improve on; Virginia will do its best to make sure it doesn't happen.
Wolfpack defense presents a challenge for Virginia offense
NC State’s defense was flying around in the opening week of college football. While some teams took some time to settle into the game, the Wolfpack were making plays from play one. It’s something that isn’t surprising to Kitchings.
- “[NC] State has always been known for their tenacity, aggressiveness, and really a good tackling team,” Kitching's on the Wolfpack defense.
- “Their fronts are disruptive, that’s always been the case there. Linebackers are smart in the secondary, you can tell the secondary played better as the game went on as they’re trying to gel together because of some new pieces there, but they pride themselves on being a physically tough unit and try to get after the quarterback.”
