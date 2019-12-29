WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Bryce Will Miss Today's Game Against App State

Brett Friedlander

The NC State basketball team got good news before Sunday's final nonconference tuneup with the return of guard Braxton Beverly from a back injury that sidelined him from last week's game against The Citadel.

His return, however, is offset by the bad news that redshirt senior C.J. Bryce, the Wolfpack's leader in both scoring and rebounding, will miss the game against Appalachian State.

State has announced that Bryce is in concussion protocol and will not be available. It is presumed that the 6-foot-5 wing was injured at practice after returning from the team's midweek Christmas break.

Bryce is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He is also tied for the team lead with 21 steals.

His absence will leave the Wolfpack with only eight scholarship players available for the game against the Mountaineers.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women open their ACC schedule with a road win at Boston College ...

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 3, Leaving Villanova in Tears

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's the Wolfpack's 2015 upset top-seeded Villanova. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 13, Appalachian State

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about NC State's final nonconference tuneup, Sunday at PNC Arena against Appalachian State. Read more

Doeren Makes More Changes to Defensive Staff

Brett Friedlander

The two new assistants both have experience working with Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. Read more.

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 4, Nate's Great Comeback

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's the remarkable comeback of Nate Irving. Read more

NC State All-Decade Basketball Team

Brett Friedlander

Here is a list of the Wolfpack's top five players during the 2010s. Read more

Future Wolfpack stars at John Wall Invitational

Brett Friedlander

Nick Farrar of Apex Friendship and the Moravian Prep duo of Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore are in action at the tournament. Read more

Top Ten of the 2010s: Gee Gwiz, Times Two

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 moments of the decade. Today it's No. 5: Nick Gwiazdowski's back-to-back national wrestling championships. Read more

Wolfpack Up to No. 35 in NET Rankings

Brett Friedlander

NC State is the fourth-highest rated ACC teams in the latest rankings of college basketball teams. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: Gold Medal Wolf

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Woflpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today it's No. 6: Ryan Held's Olympic gold medal