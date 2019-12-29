Bryce Will Miss Today's Game Against App State

The NC State basketball team got good news before Sunday's final nonconference tuneup with the return of guard Braxton Beverly from a back injury that sidelined him from last week's game against The Citadel.

His return, however, is offset by the bad news that redshirt senior C.J. Bryce, the Wolfpack's leader in both scoring and rebounding, will miss the game against Appalachian State.

State has announced that Bryce is in concussion protocol and will not be available. It is presumed that the 6-foot-5 wing was injured at practice after returning from the team's midweek Christmas break.

Bryce is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He is also tied for the team lead with 21 steals.

His absence will leave the Wolfpack with only eight scholarship players available for the game against the Mountaineers.