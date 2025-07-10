Big Man Reports NC State Basketball Among List of Suitors
W.T. White High School (Texas) center DJ Ogoemeka is officially on the 2026 NC State basketball recruiting wishlist.
ALSO READ: NC State Targets Top-10 Prep Miikka Muurinen Ahead of List Cut
However, given the timing of his offer paired with the fact that first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade said in his press conference this week that the program is still looking to add another post piece or two to the 2025-26 roster, one must wonder if the staff in Raleigh views Ogoemeka as a candidate for a late reclassification to 2025.
"[Ogoemeka] has the tools and intangibles to develop into a promising player at the next level," MADE Hoops scout Momodou Suwareh noted about the 7-foot, 220-pound nimble big man back in June.
According to On3, DJ Ogoemeka now holds five Division I offers in NC State, Rutgers, TCU, Kansas State, and Texas Rio Grande Valley.
As things stand, he doesn't appear on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Plus, Ogoemeka doesn't have a rating by his name on that site or On3.
The 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet consists of over a dozen undecided talents.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.