Big Man Reports NC State Basketball Among List of Suitors

Will Wade and the NC State basketball recruiters are now in the mix for DJ Ogoemeka.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
W.T. White High School (Texas) center DJ Ogoemeka is officially on the 2026 NC State basketball recruiting wishlist.

However, given the timing of his offer paired with the fact that first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade said in his press conference this week that the program is still looking to add another post piece or two to the 2025-26 roster, one must wonder if the staff in Raleigh views Ogoemeka as a candidate for a late reclassification to 2025.

"[Ogoemeka] has the tools and intangibles to develop into a promising player at the next level," MADE Hoops scout Momodou Suwareh noted about the 7-foot, 220-pound nimble big man back in June.

According to On3, DJ Ogoemeka now holds five Division I offers in NC State, Rutgers, TCU, Kansas State, and Texas Rio Grande Valley.

As things stand, he doesn't appear on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Plus, Ogoemeka doesn't have a rating by his name on that site or On3.

The 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet consists of over a dozen undecided talents.

