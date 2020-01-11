WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Bryce Close, But Still Not Ready To Return

Brett Friedlander

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- C.J. Bryce went through pregame warmups at at Cassell Coliseum prior to today's basketball game against Virginia Tech. But apparently, the Wolfpack's leading scorer and rebounder is still not ready to return to action.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel announced minutes before the 2 p.m. tipoff that Bryc e will miss his fourth straight game while recovering from a concussion.

The redshirt senior wing looked smooth during warmups with his teammates earlier in the afternoon. Here's the video ...

Bryce has been sidelined since taking an accidental blow to the head from teammate Manny Bates during State's pregame shootaround prior to the Appalachian State game on Dec. 29.

The Wolfpack is 2-1 in the three games he's missed. His presence in the lineup would give coach Kevin Keatts another available player in a rotation that is still shorthanded even with Bryce back in uniform. 

The former UNC Wilmington transfer is also averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He is also tied for the team lead with 21 steals. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia Tech

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 16, State at Virginia Tech

Everything you need to know about the Wolfpack's game against the Hokies in Blacksburg on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bates Setting New Standard For Blocked Shots

The 6-foot-11 center set a school freshman record during Wednesday's win against Notre Dame. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Torry Holt Reflects on Career and His Place in History

The former Wolfpack star, who was inducted into the College FB Hall of Fame last month is now a finalist for the NFL's shrine. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from tonight's women's basketball game at UNC ... …

Brett Friedlander

UNC Hands Wolfpack Women Their First Loss ... Again

NC State's 15-game winning streak ends with cold-shooting 66-60 loss in Chapel Hill. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Big game in Chapel Hill tonight for the Wolfpack women ... …

Brett Friedlander

Beyond the Boxscore: State 73, Notre Dame 68

Factors that led to the Wolfpack's victory that might not have stood out on the stat sheet. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Long-Time Virginia Tech Assistant Joins Doeren's Staff

Charlie Wiles will coach the Wolfpack's defensive line after spending the past 24 seasons with the Hokies. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'It's a Program Win ... Because of the Adversity'

Here's what the NC State basketball coach said after Wednesday's come-from-behind 73-68 win against Notre Dame. Read more

Brett Friedlander