Bryce Close, But Still Not Ready To Return

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- C.J. Bryce went through pregame warmups at at Cassell Coliseum prior to today's basketball game against Virginia Tech. But apparently, the Wolfpack's leading scorer and rebounder is still not ready to return to action.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel announced minutes before the 2 p.m. tipoff that Bryc e will miss his fourth straight game while recovering from a concussion.

The redshirt senior wing looked smooth during warmups with his teammates earlier in the afternoon. Here's the video ...

Bryce has been sidelined since taking an accidental blow to the head from teammate Manny Bates during State's pregame shootaround prior to the Appalachian State game on Dec. 29.

The Wolfpack is 2-1 in the three games he's missed. His presence in the lineup would give coach Kevin Keatts another available player in a rotation that is still shorthanded even with Bryce back in uniform.

The former UNC Wilmington transfer is also averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He is also tied for the team lead with 21 steals.