Brice 'likely' to Miss Saturday's Game At Clemson

C.J. Bryce is "likely" to miss NC State's game at Clemson on Saturday, according to team spokesman Craig Hammel.

The senior wing, who leads the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounding, has been in concussion protocol since the team's pregame shootaround before last Sunday's win against Appalachian State.

Bryce's official status won't be announced until just before Saturday's noon tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum.

According to coach Kevin Keatts, Bryce was injured when he took an accidental shot to the head from teammate Manny Bates.

"It's the weirdest thing," Keatts said. "We were in shootaround and our shootarounds are nothing like they used to be. We go 45 minutes, a lot of shooting and going over stuff.

"It was the last play. We were anticipating they might run a 1-2-2 press against us and we' were going over our press breaker. Somehow they broke the press and Manny gets a dunk. Somehow C.J.'s right there challenging it and (Bates) hit him with his hand right up in here (point to his chin). He was a little bit woozy and we wanted to make sure he was okay."

Bryce is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He is also tied for the team lead with 21 steals.

His absence would leave the Wolfpack with only eight available scholarship players available, the same as last week's 72-60 win against App State.