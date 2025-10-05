Freshman Mishaps Force Major Changes in NC State’s Special Teams
NC State fans had a scare in the middle of the first quarter. The Wolfpack defense forced a punt on Campbell's first offensive drive. Camels punter Aidan Bonde sends a kick up into the air and into the arms of freshman Teddy Hoffmann – the only issue is it didn’t stay in his hands for long.
Hoffmann muffed the punt, and the Camels recovered on the NC State 14-yard line. Two plays later, the Camels scored, tying the game at seven early in the first quarter. It wasn’t the only punt he muffed, as later on in the game he struggled to haul in another one, but ended up recovering his own mistake.
“Special teams-wise, obviously disappointed, catching a punt is so hard,” head coach Dave Doeren said postgame.
One door closes, another one opens. Hoffmann was relieved of his punt-returning duties in favor of sophomore Terrell Anderson, and on his very first opportunity, he took it 78 yards to the house, but a penalty on NC State brought it back.
Nonetheless, Anderson showcased his quickness and decisiveness on the return. He returned the remainder of the punts throughout the game and didn’t muff a single one.
“But I think out of this, we found our punt returner in Terrell Anderson,” Doeren said. “That might be the thing I’m most excited about coming out of the game — we finally got a guy back there that knows what to do. What you do in practice has got to show up in games.”
Muffed punts aren’t the only issue within the special teams unit. Penalties and kicking have also plagued NC State in 2025. The Wolfpack has been a program that usually has had a reliable special teams unit in the past, but so far this season, its play has been subpar.
Doeren knows of its struggles but hopes it’s just a bump in the road for something greater.
“The special teams area continues to be a sore spot for me with our performance and penalties on a touchdown,” Doeren said. “A lot of these are freshmen, Teddy’s [Hoffmann] a freshman, LaCorian [Hodge], who got the holding penalty, is a freshman. Guys have to understand that when they’re playing, it doesn’t matter what age they are. They got to be mature and handle the game. But I like how we responded today and am excited about what remains on our schedule.”
