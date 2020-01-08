C.J. Bryce to Miss Third Straight Game

The NC State basketball team will be shorthanded once again when it takes on Notre Dame at PNC Arena tonight.

Leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce will miss his third straight game while recovering from a concussion suffered at practice just before New Year's. The Wolfpack has split its first two games without the senior wing, beating Appalachian State on Dec. 29 and losing 81-70 at Clemson on Saturday.

His absence will leave the Wolfpack with only eight available scholarship players.

It will be the third time in four ACC games this season that State (10-4, 1-2 ACC) has played a conference opponent with at least one starter unavailable. Point guard Markell Johnson and big man D.J. Funderburk both missed the season opener against Georgia Tech.

Bryce was injured during pregame shootaround prior to the App State game when he was hit in the head trying to prevent teammate Manny Bates from dunking.

The 6-foot-5 transfer from UNC Wilmington is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He is also tied for the team lead with 21 steals.

But according to coach Kevin Keatts, his value to the team goes beyond the stat sheet.

"He’s an older guy, he’s a senior, so we’ve missed him in the locker room, we’ve missed him on the court," said Keatts on Monday. “I know that everybody throughout the season is going to go with some guy that has some type of injury. But when you lose a guy that’s been with you the longest and knows what you’re expecting, it’s tough on you because it’s not just a basketball thing."