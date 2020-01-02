WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack Rested and Ready For Bulk of ACC Schedule

Brett Friedlander

Saturday’s game at Clemson won’t be the ACC opener for the NC State basketball team.

It will only feel like it.

Because of the league’s new 20-game schedule, most teams -- including the Wolfpack -- have already played twice against conference opponents.

Those games, however, were only the preliminary to the main event. With all its nonconference tuneups now out of the way, coach Kevin Keatts and his team are about to enter the make-or-break portion of their season with its final 18 games against ACC competition.

“I am excited for the challenge of conference play,” Keatts said after last Sunday’s win against Appalachian State. “I really liked our nonconference schedule this year and felt like we were able to get a lot out of it. We played some really good high major teams and some good mid-major teams that were tough. I think it works out for us.”

The Wolfpack heads into the meat of its conference season with a 10-3 overall record and a NET ranking of No. 29. It has split its first two ACC games, having lost to Georgia Tech in its opener without regulars Markell Johnson and D.J. Funderburk and beating Wake Forest on the road.

The next five games -- Clemson twice, home against Notre Dame and Miami and on the road at Virginia Tech -- are all against second-tier teams and will go a long way toward determining the direction of State’s season.

“We’re prepared to go into ACC play,” Keatts said. “But as we know, ACC opponents are tough. Our guys will have to be physically and mentally ready to play.”

The physical part should be easy.

The Wolfpack will have had a full week off when it takes the court against the Tigers on Saturday and has played only three times in the last 21 days because of the holidays and exams.

While the relative inactivity during that stretch has helped State rest up and work on improvement at practice, junior guard Devon Daniels is anxious to start playing games again.

Regardless of who they’re against.

“I love playing basketball,” he said. “I really don’t worry too much about the schedule. I just go out there and play. Whenever the game is, I’ll be ready.”

Daniels doesn’t think his team will be rusty because of the light schedule.

“In practice we go really hard every single day,” he said. “There’s a lot of practice.”

Keatts is hoping that the disjointed schedule -- with two early conference games and long stretches without games -- is a temporary adjustment while the ACC figures out how to manage its new league schedule slate.

"It is a little weird, so I don’t think that it will stay this way the whole time," he said. "It is different.”

While the level of competition is about to increase exponentially, especially once State begins playing the likes of Louisville, Duke, Florida State, defending national champion Virginia and arch-rival North Carolina, senior point guard Markell Johnson said the Wolfpack’s approach to the games won’t change.

“We’re getting ready for every game,” he said. “Our first game of the season was against an ACC opponent, so we kind of know the feeling of what an ACC game is going to be like. We’ve got two under our belt now with Georgia Tech and Wake Forest and we want to continue to improve. … Every game is a dogfight, no matter what, in the ACC.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Brett Friedlander

The sports staff of the North State Journal, in its 2020 predictions, have chosen the Wolfpack…

Brett Friedlander

Here's a look from the San Diego Union-Tribune into what the immediate future might hold for former…

2020 Vision: What Will The Coming Year Bring For The Wolfpack?

Brett Friedlander

As the new year begins with high hopes and optimism, here are four stories that are likely to define the next 12 months in NC State sports. Read more

Doeren Names New Offensive Coordinator

Brett Friedlander

Tim Beck comes to the Wolfpack with an impressive resume and a history of developing winning quarterbacks. Read more

Wolfpack Male Athlete of the Deacade: Bradley Chubb

Brett Friedlander

The dominating defensive end set a school record for sacks and won the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football

Wolfpack Female Athlete of the Decade: Renada Davis

Brett Friedlander

The star softball player rewrote the school record book while setting an ACC record with 65 career home runs. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: Going The Distance

Brett Friedlander

Coach Elliott Avent's baseball team breaks a 45-year drought by advancing to the 2013 College World Series. Read more

Wolfpack Signee Farrar Finishes Strong At Wall Invitational

Brett Friedlander

Fellow recruits Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore were also in action Monday on the final day of the tournament. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 2, Russell being Russell

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven is counts down NC State's top 10 sports stories of the decade. Today it's Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary pass that beat UNC in 2010. Read more

Big Lineup Produces Big Results Vs. App State

Brett Friedlander

D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates saw extended playing time together for the first time this season in Sunday's win