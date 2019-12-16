WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cunane Named ACC Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

Sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. 

She is the first Wolfpack player this season to earn a weekly recognition by the Blue Ribbon panel that votes on the conference's weekly awards.

Cunane posted her sixth double-double of the season with a career-high 28 points to go along with 16 rebounds in the Wolfpack’s 62-49 win against Elon on Sunday. She shot 9-of-15 from the floor and tacked on 10 points from the free throw line in her fourth consecutive double-double performance.

The 6-foot-5 product of Northern Guilford High School, who earned first-team preseason All-ACC honors, has now scored 20 or more points in three games this season -- Hawaii (22 points) and North Texas (24 points) were the others. She leads State in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle was named the ACC Freshman of the Week.


Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack No. 50 in first basketball NET rankings

Brett Friedlander

The rankings are based on results, strength of schedule and other factors, and are supposed to be a tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. Read more

Andree Provides Spartan Effort to Help Pull Wolfpack Through

Brett Friedlander

Starting in place of still-hobbled teammate Jericole Hellems, the graduate transfer came through with a season-high 15 points for NC State against UNCG. Read more

Keatts: 'I’m Glad to Make it Out of Here With a Win'

Brett Friedlander

Here's what the NC State coach had to say after his team's dramatic 80-77 win at UNC Greensboro on Sunday. Read more

Markell's Miracle, Part 2, Lifts Wolfpack Past UNCG

Brett Friedlander

For the second time in three games, Markell Johnson hit a halfcourt heave. This time it was for an 80-77 win at UNC Greensboro

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from State's wild win at UNCG today ... …

Brett Friedlander

Elissa Cunane's career day lifts the ninth-ranked Wolfpack women to their 10th straight win to begin…

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. UNCG

Brett Friedlander

Updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Spartans at Greensboro Coliseum.

Hellems in Uniform, Not in Starting Lineup

Brett Friedlander

The Wolfpack sophomore suffered a 'low grade concussion' in last Saturday's win at Wake Forest

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 10, UNC Greensboro

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about State's game against the Spartans at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. Read more

Wolfpack Knows Better Than to Overlook UNCG

Brett Friedlander

Coach Wes Miller's Spartans upset NC State at PNC Arena in their most recent meeting in 2017. Read more