Cunane Named ACC Player of the Week

Sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

She is the first Wolfpack player this season to earn a weekly recognition by the Blue Ribbon panel that votes on the conference's weekly awards.

Cunane posted her sixth double-double of the season with a career-high 28 points to go along with 16 rebounds in the Wolfpack’s 62-49 win against Elon on Sunday. She shot 9-of-15 from the floor and tacked on 10 points from the free throw line in her fourth consecutive double-double performance.

The 6-foot-5 product of Northern Guilford High School, who earned first-team preseason All-ACC honors, has now scored 20 or more points in three games this season -- Hawaii (22 points) and North Texas (24 points) were the others. She leads State in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle was named the ACC Freshman of the Week.



